12 Culver's Order Upgrades For Better Burgers And Sandwiches

Culver's offers a lot more than delicious, juicy burgers and tender, mindfully seasoned chicken sandwiches. If seafood is more your speed, there's a North Atlantic Cod sammie that has your name on it, and if you're a cheesy melts sort of person, a Reuben with slow-cooked corned beef awaits. There's even a pot roast sandwich with slow-braised beef. The wide array of burger and sandwich options is largely why it's considered one of the best fast food chains.

But as tasty as these menu fixtures are, there are plenty of ways to upgrade them and unlock their truest potential. We're talking burgers topped with cheese curds, pot roast sandwiches drizzled with savory sauce, different proteins combined into a hybrid hack, and more. Buckle up, because here are Culver's order upgrades for better burgers and sandwiches.