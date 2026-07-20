Culver's Burgers Are 10X Better With This Cheesy Ordering Trick
It should come as no surprise that a chain headquartered in the Midwest — a region known for its dairy — would make a mean burger. And that's certainly the case with Culver's, which makes many excellent burgers (our taster even tried and ranked them). Although their ingredients vary, one thing that Culver's burgers have in common is that they can be upgraded by the same ingredient ... or orders, depending on how you look at it.
The secret hack is to order two grilled cheese sandwiches and use them instead of buns in your burger. This will give you a denser and more flavorful bite, and the melty cheese will take any Culver's burger to the next level. Swapping a bun for sourdough is already a Culver's hack worth trying, and you get even more flavor when those two slices of sourdough are sandwiching a melty American cheese filling. If you prefer something a little less rich (and with less bread), you can also order a burger patty stuffed inside your grilled cheese.
How to upgrade this burger ordering trick even more
One of the best things about Culver's is that its burgers are easily customizable. To get the best burger, you can always substitute the standard American cheese for some other option, so it's worth seeing if staff can do that for your grilled cheese as well. Culver's often offers limited-time options, such as the Jalapeño Jack Pub Burger, so the sandwich's pepper jack cheese can offer a nice kick to this cheesy burger hack. One Redditor added grilled onions, mayonnaise, and mustard to what they called a "life-changing grilled cheese," so it's easy to see how these condiments, paired with a hearty burger patty, would take this sandwich to new heights.
It's worth noting that you can try this hack anywhere that sells grilled cheeses. Five Guys, for example, sells a grilled cheese made with inside-out hamburger buns and a copious amount of cheese. This might be a sandwich worth ordering in "Little" format, as it's easy to see how two patties would make it a bit too rich.