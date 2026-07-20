Culver's Burgers Are 10X Better With This Cheesy Ordering Trick

It should come as no surprise that a chain headquartered in the Midwest — a region known for its dairy — would make a mean burger. And that's certainly the case with Culver's, which makes many excellent burgers (our taster even tried and ranked them). Although their ingredients vary, one thing that Culver's burgers have in common is that they can be upgraded by the same ingredient ... or orders, depending on how you look at it.

The secret hack is to order two grilled cheese sandwiches and use them instead of buns in your burger. This will give you a denser and more flavorful bite, and the melty cheese will take any Culver's burger to the next level. Swapping a bun for sourdough is already a Culver's hack worth trying, and you get even more flavor when those two slices of sourdough are sandwiching a melty American cheese filling. If you prefer something a little less rich (and with less bread), you can also order a burger patty stuffed inside your grilled cheese.