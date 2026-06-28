Get The Best Culver's Burger Using These 4 Ordering Tips

Get in the drive-thru or hop in line at any of the 1,000-plus Culver's locations across the country, and you should notice the slew of burgers the fast food chain has to offer. The eatery is known for using fresh beef patties and cooking burgers to order, but that doesn't mean you can't make them even better. A perk of fast food is that you can upgrade items, such as burgers, to satisfy your cravings.

Tasting Table scoured the menu at Culver's for four simple ways that can seriously upgrade your next hamburger. Culver's' popular ButterBurger is known for its lightly toasted, buttered kaiser bun, for example, but there are other carby vessels for your burger to easily switch it up. There are also ways to upgrade the burger by swapping out the cheese, or adding additional toppings. Some of these upgrades cost a small fee, but satisfying your hunger in a tasty manner is certainly worth it.