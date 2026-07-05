Forget Buns: Elevate Any Culver's Burger With This Tasty Swap

At most fast-food chains, the burger customization possibilities are virtually endless. Adding an extra patty, a different type of cheese, grilled onions or jalapeño peppers, or a combination of different delectable sauces can turn an ordinary burger into something that deserves a spot on the permanent menu. One of our favorite places to use these ordering hacks is Culver's, a Wisconsin-born burger chain known for its selection of juicy Butterburgers and fried cheddar cheese curds.

Next time you swing by Culver's, order your Butterburger of choice with sourdough bread instead of a regular bun. The made-to-order restaurant should already have sourdough on deck for its Sourdough Melts, so it's fairly easy for staff to make the swap. Doing this and asking for it to be toasted transforms the Butterburger into a completely new sandwich. Some customers even call it a "grilled cheese burger" because of how gooey and melty the cheese gets, and how the bread's exterior gets irresistibly crispy.

In our opinion, this is one of the hands-down best ordering hacks for fast-food burgers, and it's also decently cheap. Some customers claim the swap is only $1 extra from the Butterburger's typical price of around $4.79. But of course, price will depend on location, whether you add extra burger toppings, and whether you get a full meal versus just the sandwich. Either way, we think the price bump is worth it to try this scrumptious swap.