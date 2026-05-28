The Hands-Down Best Ordering Hacks For 6 Popular Fast Food Burgers

There are so many tasty fast food burgers out there to try. If you're a big fan of burgers, though, there's a good chance that you've already had a lot of what's on the most common fast food burger joint menus. Even if you love these burgers in their original forms, there are always ways to make them better ... or even just a little more exciting. That's why you might want to try some fast food burger ordering hacks the next time you get a craving for a juicy burger. Some of these hacks will earn you even more meat than a standard burger offers, while others will get you juicier, fresher-tasting burgers. Plus, we're covering several different burger spots so you can try a new ordering hack no matter what your fave fast food joint is.

Although you'll have to make a few special requests to hack these burgers, none of these hacks should be too egregious an ask when you're placing your order. Of course, you should always ask kindly and courteously when you're requesting something from the actual menu. However, since these upgrades are fairly well-known, there's a good chance the staff won't have a problem making these changes. Get ready for your favorite fast food burgers to taste better than ever.