One Simple Request Makes Burger King Whoppers Taste Fresher Than Ever

Did you know you can get the best Burger King Whopper by following a simple ordering tip? This request, according to food influencers and Redditors, will make your next Whopper taste delicious and fresher. See, what you want to do is to order it "hot off the broiler." You can do this the next time you pull up to the drive-thru or place a digital order. Just be prepared, as you may need to wait a few extra minutes for your order. This is because Burger King will make your burger fresh with a patty off the grill, rather than giving you one that's been sitting on the warming tray.

Since this option is officially on Burger King's website and the staff should be familiar with it, don't be shy. Go ahead and make the request. It's a free "upgrade," and a broiler-fresh Whopper feels less soggy and has beef that is still warm with cheese that's nice and melty. Temperature is one of 13 factors that influence your food perception, and hot burgers simply taste better than cold ones.