Get The Best Burger King Whopper Using These 5 Ordering Tips

Who doesn't like having things their way? It feels good when you can call the shots, especially when it comes to food. And at Burger King, this is the norm.

The fast-food chain has been catering to its customers and their customization needs for decades. While other quick-service restaurants were behind the times, sticking heavily to pre-made grub with little wiggle room (cough, cough McDonald's), the King was setting the standard for his royal subjects. Most items on the BK menu can be personalized to your taste, but none embrace this philosophy quite like the Whopper, the chain's crown jewel burger. The Whopper takes on many forms. You'll see it carrying single, double, or even triple patties, and dressed in a wide array of toppings on the menu. It also got a makeover in 2026. Don't worry, it still features over a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef and ample garnishes. But it now lands on a "more premium, better tasting bun," and that paper wrapper that too often leaves your sandwich squished has been traded out for a more burger-preserving box.

It seems that Burger King is doing everything it can to put its best Whopper forward. But there are also a few pro tips you can use to truly make it your own and to ensure you're getting the most mouthwatering, satisfying burger every single time. Here are just a few insider tricks to take your Whopper to the next level.