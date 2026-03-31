I Tried The Peppercorn BLT Whopper, And I'm Glad Burger King Still Lets Us Have Our Way

Burger King listens to its customers. In fact, thanks to a campaign initiative called Whopper By You, the restaurant lets fan directly influence its menu. The popular burger chain encourages patrons to submit their favorite twists on the restaurant's signature Whopper, and some of those homespun creations have made it on a limited-time menu. Imagine the flame-grilled patty topped with maple bourbon barbecue sauce, candied bacon, jalapeños, and crispy onions. That's the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, which fans dreamed into reality.

These limited edition, patron-inspired creations demonstrate how Burger King pays attention to its customers. Now, there's a new guest-invented newcomer: the Peppercorn BLT Whopper. This sandwich features a ¼-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, peppercorn aioli, crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato. And it's all piled onto Burger King's new and improved sesame seed bun.

I'm always intrigued when foodie fans are recognized by restaurants, so I decided to check out the new Peppercorn BLT Whopper for myself. As soon as the burger dropped, I raced to my neighborhood Burger King and purchased one to sample and review. I eagerly sat down (no way I was hitting the drive-through) and dove in. This review is my honest opinion of the new kid on the block.