I Tried The Peppercorn BLT Whopper, And I'm Glad Burger King Still Lets Us Have Our Way
Burger King listens to its customers. In fact, thanks to a campaign initiative called Whopper By You, the restaurant lets fan directly influence its menu. The popular burger chain encourages patrons to submit their favorite twists on the restaurant's signature Whopper, and some of those homespun creations have made it on a limited-time menu. Imagine the flame-grilled patty topped with maple bourbon barbecue sauce, candied bacon, jalapeños, and crispy onions. That's the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, which fans dreamed into reality.
These limited edition, patron-inspired creations demonstrate how Burger King pays attention to its customers. Now, there's a new guest-invented newcomer: the Peppercorn BLT Whopper. This sandwich features a ¼-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, peppercorn aioli, crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato. And it's all piled onto Burger King's new and improved sesame seed bun.
I'm always intrigued when foodie fans are recognized by restaurants, so I decided to check out the new Peppercorn BLT Whopper for myself. As soon as the burger dropped, I raced to my neighborhood Burger King and purchased one to sample and review. I eagerly sat down (no way I was hitting the drive-through) and dove in. This review is my honest opinion of the new kid on the block.
Methodology
For this taste test, I visited my neighborhood Burger King to order the new Peppercorn BLT Whopper, and sampled the item in-store. To get the freshest, best experience, I chose not to use the drive-thru or take the burger home, since I wanted to taste it the way Burger King intended: hot and fresh off the grill.
When sampling, I considered all components of the burger. The sesame seed bun is purportedly new and improved, so I made sure to include that in my review. I considered the beef patty; was it juicy and flavorful, and did it taste like it was truly flame-grilled? I also focused on what made this burger unlike the other menu offerings.
Since the Peppercorn BLT is replacing the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper, I wanted to see if the swap was a worthy one. I noted the taste and consistency of the peppercorn mayo, the flavor and texture of the bacon, taste and texture of the cheese, the crispness of the lettuce, and freshness of the tomato. In my opinion, the individual elements of the burger were just as important as the whole, assembled burger, and that's how I crafted my review.
Taste test
I'll start with the bun because it was clearly upgraded. In fact, when Burger King stated the bun is new and improved, it meant it. The roll was moist and chewy, and seemed more substantial than the previous iteration. The inside of the bun was nicely toasted, which added warm, caramelized notes, and I enjoyed the crunch of the nutty sesame seeds, as well.
The burger patty was juicy and flavorful. It arrived with those cherished grill marks, the smoky charred lines that add delectable nuances of the grill. The patty was topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and peppercorn aioli, and I enjoyed each and every element. The Swiss cheese was nutty and stretchy, and I was thankful there were two slices on the burger. The thick bacon strips were perfectly chewy-crisp and delightfully smoky. The lettuce was crunchy, while the hearty tomato slices were juicy and sweet.
The peppercorn aioli added a creamy, slightly fiery kick that partnered especially well with the salty bacon and savory Swiss cheese. Note that a true aioli isn't simply spiked mayonnaise, and I could sense there was more going on in Burger King's version as well. It was distinctive. I thought there was an appropriate amount of peppercorn aioli for the burger, too; it acted like a creamy dressing for the lettuce, and each bite was enriched with great flavor.
Final thoughts
Since Burger King prides itself on letting customers "have it your way", I appreciate this marketing campaign. Fans can get excited about creating customized burgers with the hope their signature item will land on the menu someday (if only for a limited time). It's a great way to keep customers engaged and eager for menu modifications throughout the year.
Now, while I enjoyed the Peppercorn BLT Whopper, I'll be honest: It's basically a bacon and cheese Whopper without pickles and onions, and with peppercorn aioli instead of ketchup and mayonnaise. It's very good, don't get me wrong. But when building a guest-inspired Whopper, fans have the option to add up to six ingredients, so I thought there was more creative wiggle room here. With available additions like grilled jalapeños, mozzarella fries, grilled peppers, and hash browns, the burger possibilities are virtually endless.
Additionally, the calories, fat, and sodium numbers for the Peppercorn BLT Whopper are fairly substantial. For that reason, I personally believe the item should be considered an indulgence, not a weekly staple. All in all, I value Burger King's desire to drive fan engagement and creativity. Allowing patrons to interact with (and update) the menu keeps things fresh and inviting all year long. Plus, this burger is delicious from top to bottom.
Price, availability, and nutrition
The new Peppercorn BLT Whopper rolls out at participating U.S. restaurants on March 30 and 31, and like the other guest-inspired burgers, it will be available for a limited time. During this period, guests are encouraged to create the next Whopper installment by adding three to six ingredients to the original sandwich. Once a new burger launches, the Peppercorn BLT Whopper will step aside.
I paid $8.79 for the Peppercorn BLT Whopper (with tax), but note that prices may vary by location. For comparison, the regular Whopper was $6.19 plus tax.
In terms of nutrition, the Peppercorn BLT Whopper has 790 calories, 48 grams of fat, 43 grams of protein, and 1,590 milligrams of sodium. As a nutritionist, I feel compelled to remind everyone that the American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, with an optimal goal of no more than 1,500 milligrams of sodium per day for most adults. One Burger King Peppercorn BLT Whopper easily exceeds the optimal recommendation in one fell swoop.