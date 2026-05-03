How Fans Can Score A Massive Portion Of This Culver's Favorite (If Their Location Plays Along)
Tasting Table ranked 30 fast food sauces, worst to best, and the top of the heap is that velvety, golden goodness: Culver's Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce. So, of course, this begs the question: How do you actually go about ordering more Culver's cheese sauce than anyone in the history of the world ever has? On Instagram, @hellthyjunkfood filmed herself asking for a "really big" side of cheese sauce, and the worker informed her that they could give her a soup container full of it, but it would cost $6.
Normally, the gooey, orange stuff is sold in a 2-ounce cup and costs $1. For context, there are two sizes of soup containers: medium, which is 12 ounces, and large, which is 16 ounces. It appears $6 may get you a medium soup container of cheese sauce — and TikTok creator, @morganchompz, even scored the larger size. However, your ability to buy an extra-large soup container of Culver's cheese sauce depends on the location and the franchise owner's policy.
When someone on Reddit asked if Culver's would sell them an entire bag of cheese sauce, a commenter confirmed that it is up to the policy of that specific restaurant. "I suppose I wouldn't mind, but I could understand why a store wouldn't," they wrote. "It'll probably cost you tho, since each portion is a price so they'll probably charge you that amount (my store is $1 but it might be higher at others) x the amount of ounces in a cheese sauce bag."
What makes Culver's cheese sauce so good?
There's a reason customers request such large containers of Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Sauce — the stuff really is that good, and there are several reasons why. "Culver's cheese sauce redefined what a commercial foodservice cheese sauce can be," wrote one Reddit user, before delving into the fact that the sauce contains "no artificial colors, flavors, stabilizers, or emulsifiers" and "is made with real one-year aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese." In fact, the reason why it comes frozen in the first place is that it's made with genuine dairy.
According to the Culver's website, the Wisonson Cheese Sauce is made with water, cheddar cheese, butter, nonfat dry milk, food starch modified, cheddar flavor, sodium phosphates, salt, and beta carotene — a natural food colorant. When it comes to fast food item ingredient lists, the one for Culver's cheese sauce is remarkably short and filled wth pronounceable words. The quality of the ingredients clearly comes through in the flavor, since fans are such Culver's cheese sauce evangelists that they've taken to online forums like Reddit just to express their love for it.
"I just want to say, I love the cheese sauce," one wrote. "I get it with broccoli and even the next day (after sitting in my fridge) ... I eat it plain with a fork." Someone else responded, "It's literally life affirming. Who knew frozen bags of liquid cheese could be so good?" If you get the extra-large size, dip your burgers in it, but also your fries, onion rings, and really almost any of Culver's sides. Even the best Culver's side dish — the cheese curds — could use an extra dunk in a cheesy pool.