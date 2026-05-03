How Fans Can Score A Massive Portion Of This Culver's Favorite (If Their Location Plays Along)

Tasting Table ranked 30 fast food sauces, worst to best, and the top of the heap is that velvety, golden goodness: Culver's Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce. So, of course, this begs the question: How do you actually go about ordering more Culver's cheese sauce than anyone in the history of the world ever has? On Instagram, @hellthyjunkfood filmed herself asking for a "really big" side of cheese sauce, and the worker informed her that they could give her a soup container full of it, but it would cost $6.

Normally, the gooey, orange stuff is sold in a 2-ounce cup and costs $1. For context, there are two sizes of soup containers: medium, which is 12 ounces, and large, which is 16 ounces. It appears $6 may get you a medium soup container of cheese sauce — and TikTok creator, @morganchompz, even scored the larger size. However, your ability to buy an extra-large soup container of Culver's cheese sauce depends on the location and the franchise owner's policy.

When someone on Reddit asked if Culver's would sell them an entire bag of cheese sauce, a commenter confirmed that it is up to the policy of that specific restaurant. "I suppose I wouldn't mind, but I could understand why a store wouldn't," they wrote. "It'll probably cost you tho, since each portion is a price so they'll probably charge you that amount (my store is $1 but it might be higher at others) x the amount of ounces in a cheese sauce bag."