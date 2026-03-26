11 Culver's Sides, Ranked Worst To Best

Culver's is a treasure trove for all things burgers, chicken, frozen custard, and even fish (when I compared Culver's North Atlantic Cod sandwich to McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, Culver's was the clear winner). Culver's sides options are seemingly less enticing than a ButterBurger or cup of frozen custard; they're not-so-hidden on the menu, but don't exactly stick out to a hungry customer. Though one might not be pulling up to Culver's with only sides on the mind, the fast food chain nonetheless delivers on an impressive number of options.

When it comes to Culver's sides, the options delve way beyond the classic fries or side salad (those are options though, for what it's worth). We're talking mashed potatoes, chili, shrimp, onion rings, pretzel bites, and, of course, those famous Wisconsin cheese curds. With such a vast selection of sides, though, it's not necessarily easy to pinpoint which one you should pair with your burger or chicken tenders — which is exactly why I ranked the chain's sides to find the very best one.

Many of the sides on this list vary drastically from one another (we're talking about comparing broccoli to fried goods, which is a tricky feat). So when ranking the sides, I tried to consider the overall flavors and how they compared to the other options. In the end, there were quite a few impressive sides in Culver's lineup, along with a few that I didn't necessarily hate but likely wouldn't seek out again.