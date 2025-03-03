McDonald's Filet O' Fish Vs Culver's North Atlantic Cod: Which Is The Better Fish Sandwich?

Fish sandwiches may not be the most popular fast food menu item, especially at fast food chains that are mostly known for their burgers. Two such chains are McDonald's and Culver's with respective Big Mac and ButterBurger as the biggest drawing points for these restaurants. Nevertheless, fish sandwiches pack a certain appeal, especially for those who follow pescatarian diets, are eating fish for religious reasons, or simply want to switch up from beef.

Though there are many fish sandwiches available on various fast food menus, the sandwiches sold by McDonald's and Culver's are among the most popular options. McDonald's Filet-O-Fish and Culver's North Atlantic Cod are easily recognizable sandwiches, but when comparing the two, there's a big question at hand: Which fish sandwich is better?

Instead of playing a guessing game, I purchased both the Filet-O-Fish and North Atlantic Cod sandwiches from McDonald's and Culver's to see which one is better. In comparing these two sandwiches, I ultimately wanted to see which one tasted better, but a few other factors were at play as well. I also considered the price of each sandwich, the availability, and which one had better toppings and felt like a more quality fish sandwich all-around.