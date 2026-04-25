The Best Culver's Side Dish Is The Embodiment Of True Wisconsin Flavors
Originally from Wisconsin, it's no wonder that Culver's has a menu boasting Butterburgers, frozen custard treats called Concrete Mixers, and plenty of other dairy-forward dishes among its entrees, sides, and desserts. While the burgers and shakes are some of the most sought-after items, Tasting Table endeavored to rank Culver's sides from worst to best, and the top choice was clear. More than merely squeaking into first place, Wisconsin cheese curds took the number one spot by a landslide.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, these cheese curds epitomize the flavors of Wisconsin as well as define the Culver's brand as a whole. Balancing between a crisp outer texture and a warm, melty center, these bite-sized pieces of fried cheese alone make a visit to Culver's worthwhile. What's more? Even once cooled, they still manage to maintain an enticing taste and consistency.
If you're wondering what type of cheese Wisconsin cheese curds are, these squeaky treats are usually made with cheddar cheese, and the side dish from Culver's is no different. In fact, Culver's sources its curds from La Grander Hillside Dairy in Stanley, Wisconsin. Echoing Tasting Table's praise for this delight of cheesy goodness, fans across the internet celebrate the fried curds as a steadfast side dish.
Fan feedback about Culver's Wisconsin cheese curds
Unlike Culver's worst side dish, the steamed broccoli, Wisconsin cheese curds inspire love from fans. One Reddit thread asks, "Do you think the cheese curds are magic?" A commenter shares, "Honestly for a fast food(or fast casual depending on your opinions) chain to have cheese curds that good I do kind of think it's magic." Another adds, "I've tried so many cheese curds from as many places as I can find that carry them – not a single one even comes close to how much I love Culvers' cheese curds."
Still, some voices of dissent cite issues with the breaded coating and lack of flavor. One Reddit user calls the dish "some of the worst cheese curds in this great state I grew up in." A comment mentions, "They're not a very good representation of fried cheese curds. They should be battered, not breaded," while another follows up, "Because they're breaded, they taste like cheap mozzarella cheese sticks you get from other restaurants."
Considering the overall landscape of Culver's sides, it would seem that its Wisconsin cheese curds, while divisive amongst enthusiastic cheeseheads, are still a safe choice, especially when compared to the mashed potatoes, a side dish that gets the most hate from fans. Though Culver's is not well known for its sides, if you've never tried fried cheese curds before, these are the best choice for an entry point. Just keep an open mind for a little squeaky cheese.