The Best Culver's Side Dish Is The Embodiment Of True Wisconsin Flavors

Originally from Wisconsin, it's no wonder that Culver's has a menu boasting Butterburgers, frozen custard treats called Concrete Mixers, and plenty of other dairy-forward dishes among its entrees, sides, and desserts. While the burgers and shakes are some of the most sought-after items, Tasting Table endeavored to rank Culver's sides from worst to best, and the top choice was clear. More than merely squeaking into first place, Wisconsin cheese curds took the number one spot by a landslide.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, these cheese curds epitomize the flavors of Wisconsin as well as define the Culver's brand as a whole. Balancing between a crisp outer texture and a warm, melty center, these bite-sized pieces of fried cheese alone make a visit to Culver's worthwhile. What's more? Even once cooled, they still manage to maintain an enticing taste and consistency.

If you're wondering what type of cheese Wisconsin cheese curds are, these squeaky treats are usually made with cheddar cheese, and the side dish from Culver's is no different. In fact, Culver's sources its curds from La Grander Hillside Dairy in Stanley, Wisconsin. Echoing Tasting Table's praise for this delight of cheesy goodness, fans across the internet celebrate the fried curds as a steadfast side dish.