The Worst Culver's Side Dish Feels Too Out Of Place Among The Other Fast Food Options

Culver's is one of the most up-and-coming fast-food chains. It's beloved for its ButterBurgers — its version of a standard fast-food hamburger — and Concrete Mixers: frozen custard blended with mix-ins. However, no fast-food menu would be complete without sides, and Culver's has us covered in that department as well.

In order to see which of Culver's sides were worth ordering, we sent a taster to the restaurant to try some of its options and rank them from worst to best. Some of them offered crispy, crunchy, and tasty fast-food euphoria, while others were not notable enough to be ordered. The worst performing of the bunch, the steamed broccoli, wasn't inherently bad-tasting, per our taste tester. They found this side pretty boring compared to tastier options on this list, like the crispy-but-gooey fried cheese curds, crinkle-cut fries, and crispy fried onion rings, but they shared that it could be a more nutrient-dense and lower-calorie option than some of the others. However, when was the last time you went out to a fast-food joint in search of broccoli to eat with your burger? The steamed broccoli just doesn't fit this grease-heavy lineup.