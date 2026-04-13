The Worst Culver's Side Dish Feels Too Out Of Place Among The Other Fast Food Options
Culver's is one of the most up-and-coming fast-food chains. It's beloved for its ButterBurgers — its version of a standard fast-food hamburger — and Concrete Mixers: frozen custard blended with mix-ins. However, no fast-food menu would be complete without sides, and Culver's has us covered in that department as well.
In order to see which of Culver's sides were worth ordering, we sent a taster to the restaurant to try some of its options and rank them from worst to best. Some of them offered crispy, crunchy, and tasty fast-food euphoria, while others were not notable enough to be ordered. The worst performing of the bunch, the steamed broccoli, wasn't inherently bad-tasting, per our taste tester. They found this side pretty boring compared to tastier options on this list, like the crispy-but-gooey fried cheese curds, crinkle-cut fries, and crispy fried onion rings, but they shared that it could be a more nutrient-dense and lower-calorie option than some of the others. However, when was the last time you went out to a fast-food joint in search of broccoli to eat with your burger? The steamed broccoli just doesn't fit this grease-heavy lineup.
The side that sticks out like a sore thumb
It's fair to say the steamed broccoli is the least decadent of all of the sides on Culver's menu, which is why it earned a spot at the bottom of the list. This seems to be how other Culver's eaters also feel. For example, one Culver's customer said on Instagram that they appreciated that the chain even offered broccoli as a side. "Their broccoli is cooked perfectly too, soft & not crunchy at all. Be sure & ask for butter too," they said. Other low-carb eaters appreciate the ability to swap a popular fast-food side like fries for greens.
However, don't think that your broccoli has to be boring. Some folks have shared that they like to order their broccoli with melted Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce. This can certainly add saltiness and decadence while still allowing you to get your greens in. Besides the cheese, you can also order your broccoli with butter, salt, and pepper packets. It may not be the most drool-inducing side, but it certainly has its place.