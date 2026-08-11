The Cluck And Moo Ordering Trick That Makes A Culver's Chicken Sandwich Extra Hearty

Culver's is a fan favorite in the Midwest, taking full advantage of its dairy land roots with a menu full of specialties like frozen custards, cheese curds, and the famous ButterBurgers. While Culver's also has a respectable list of chicken items, the richness of the ButterBurgers makes them some of Culver's most popular menu items. But, customers and Culver's employees on Reddit have brought it to our attention that if you want to combine the two, you can customize a chicken sandwich by adding a beef patty.

We think the Spicy chicken sandwich is the Culver's menu item worth ordering every time. And Culver's customers use the spicy chicken sandwich as the subject for the cluck and moo hack. According to one Culver's employee, "we have a guy who comes in every day for lunch and orders ... a spicy chicken sandwich with a beef patty on it." Another former Culvers worker on a different Reddit thread called this double-protein customization their "classic order." The buttery, umami-rich beef patty holds its own next to the crispy, seasoned chicken breading. Both proteins are juicy and tender, but the burger adds a meaty, chewy texture to contrast the crispy crunch of the chicken.