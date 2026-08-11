The Cluck And Moo Ordering Trick That Makes A Culver's Chicken Sandwich Extra Hearty
Culver's is a fan favorite in the Midwest, taking full advantage of its dairy land roots with a menu full of specialties like frozen custards, cheese curds, and the famous ButterBurgers. While Culver's also has a respectable list of chicken items, the richness of the ButterBurgers makes them some of Culver's most popular menu items. But, customers and Culver's employees on Reddit have brought it to our attention that if you want to combine the two, you can customize a chicken sandwich by adding a beef patty.
We think the Spicy chicken sandwich is the Culver's menu item worth ordering every time. And Culver's customers use the spicy chicken sandwich as the subject for the cluck and moo hack. According to one Culver's employee, "we have a guy who comes in every day for lunch and orders ... a spicy chicken sandwich with a beef patty on it." Another former Culvers worker on a different Reddit thread called this double-protein customization their "classic order." The buttery, umami-rich beef patty holds its own next to the crispy, seasoned chicken breading. Both proteins are juicy and tender, but the burger adds a meaty, chewy texture to contrast the crispy crunch of the chicken.
More upgrades you can make to the Beef and Chicken sandwich
Adding a beef patty to a spicy chicken sandwich is easy enough, but why stop there? A customer who orders the beef patty upgrade on their chicken sandwich said they also add "swiss cheese, mayo, and grilled onions on it and sometimes bacon." Bacon is a classic addition to both chicken sandwiches and burgers, so you know it'll bring another layer of umami flavor and a crispy, chewy texture — not to mention even more protein.
Other customers on Reddit rave about Culver's Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce, which would certainly pair well with a burger patty and temper the heat on a spicy chicken cutlet. Culver's cheese curds could also make a fun addition, throwing a crunchy, squeaky element on a burger and chicken sandwich will take it to the next level.
The spice blend of a spicy chicken sandwich will stand up well to the robust flavor of beef, but you can use this customization hack on any of Culver's sandwiches. If you're not a fan of spice, add a patty to the regular crispy chicken sandwich. At the other end of the spectrum, if the spicy chicken sandwich isn't hot enough, add a beef patty to the latest seasonal specialty, the Jalapeño Jack Crispy chicken sandwich that comes with pepper Jack cheese and a creamy jalapeño sauce.