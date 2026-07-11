6 Culver's Chicken Items, Ranked Worst To Best

When you think Culver's, you think ButterBurgers and frozen custard. These two staples are the bread and butter of the Wisconsin-founded chain. It prides itself on its fresh, never-frozen beef that's cooked to order and the buttery toasted buns it sits on. Finishing that off with a scoop of slow-churned custard and a side of Midwestern hospitality is just the cherry on top.

It's clear that these are the most prominent offerings at the restaurant, but at the same time, they're far from the only items on the menu. Culver's also dabbles in seafood, salads, and a range of savory sides, like its irresistible cheese curds. Then, there's the flock of chicken items. As of 2026, the menu features various chicken options, including sandwiches and tenders. Much like the beef, the poultry comes with its own promises of quality. Culver's uses whole white meat chicken that it sources from American family farms. One such supplier is Springer Mountain Farms, which is known for raising its birds without antibiotics or hormones.

On paper, the chicken lineup certainly talks the talk. But does it walk the walk and live up to the standards set by Culver's flagship products? I ordered a selection to find out for myself. Here's how they ranked, from the chicken items that are more disappointing than satisfying to the most delicious picks that give the ButterBurger a run for its money.