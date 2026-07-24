The Culver's Chicken Item Worth Ordering Every Time — It's Perfectly Crispy And Spicy
Culver's has a cult following for unique offerings like its famous butterburgers, cheesecurds, and concrete mixers made with fresh frozen custard. But its chicken items shouldn't be overlooked, either. We tasted six Culver's chicken items, ranking them according to the quality of the chicken, seasonings, flavor, texture, and accompaniments. The Culver's chicken item worth ordering every time is its Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich. It came in second behind the Jalapeño Jack Chicken Sandwich, which is a limited-time menu item. So the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich has the advantage of being available year-round.
Culver's Crisy Chicken Sandwich wasn't much to write home about, ranking 13th out of 19 fast food chicken sandwiches. But the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich knocked it out of the park with flavor, texture, and a combination of complementary fix-ins and condiments that came together in delicious harmony. The chicken itself had a shatteringly crispy, crunchy breading with a spicy seasoning that packed some serious heat the more we ate it. The tender white meat interior provided a nice textural contrast, living up to our expectations of what a fried chicken patty should be. The spicy chicken patty is served on a sweet and buttery brioche bun with a refreshing topping combination of lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. A generous slathering of mayonnaise also helped cool the building heat from the chicken while bringing a creamy complement to the crunchy breading. If you're in the mood for a chicken sandwich, the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich won't disappoint.
Customer reviews for Culver's Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Culver's customers on Reddit had plenty of good things to say about the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Apparently, the sandwich is an improvement on an older version, which one Redditor thinks is "definitely spicier, crispier, and a little juicier compared to the old chicken." Another Redditor went as far as to say that "the Culver's spicy chicken sandwich is the best in all fast food. It's always hot, so crispy, quite spicy, and very satisfying." Where many fast food spicy chicken sandwiches aren't spicy at all, customers applauded Culver's spicy crispy chicken sandwich because, as one Redditor said, "It actually has a kick to it" and " the breading was also crunchy." Various Redditors said the sandwich reminded them of Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich from the '90s, which apparently is much better than the current offering that ranked poorly in our taste test of Wendy's chicken sandwiches.
Redditors recommended adding a slice of cheese to the chicken sandwich for a salty, savory complement to the building heat from the spicy chicken. We'd recommend a cooling condiment, like swapping the mayo for ranch or blue cheese dressing. Culver's Signature sauce, a hybrid of Ranch and Caesar, would bring an aromatic upgrade to the spicy chicken sandwich. If you're looking for the best sides to pair with the spicy chicken sandwich, the onion rings and Wisconsin cheese curds are our first picks.