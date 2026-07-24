The Culver's Chicken Item Worth Ordering Every Time — It's Perfectly Crispy And Spicy

Culver's has a cult following for unique offerings like its famous butterburgers, cheesecurds, and concrete mixers made with fresh frozen custard. But its chicken items shouldn't be overlooked, either. We tasted six Culver's chicken items, ranking them according to the quality of the chicken, seasonings, flavor, texture, and accompaniments. The Culver's chicken item worth ordering every time is its Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich. It came in second behind the Jalapeño Jack Chicken Sandwich, which is a limited-time menu item. So the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich has the advantage of being available year-round.

Culver's Crisy Chicken Sandwich wasn't much to write home about, ranking 13th out of 19 fast food chicken sandwiches. But the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich knocked it out of the park with flavor, texture, and a combination of complementary fix-ins and condiments that came together in delicious harmony. The chicken itself had a shatteringly crispy, crunchy breading with a spicy seasoning that packed some serious heat the more we ate it. The tender white meat interior provided a nice textural contrast, living up to our expectations of what a fried chicken patty should be. The spicy chicken patty is served on a sweet and buttery brioche bun with a refreshing topping combination of lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. A generous slathering of mayonnaise also helped cool the building heat from the chicken while bringing a creamy complement to the crunchy breading. If you're in the mood for a chicken sandwich, the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich won't disappoint.