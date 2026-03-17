I Tried And Ranked Every Wendy's Chicken Sandwich From Worst To Best

Although burgers may be the sandwich type that reigns supreme at most fast food chains, chicken sandwiches definitely have a rightful place in the fast food realm. Some places have chicken sandwiches on the menu even if they are best-known for burgers, like McDonald's or Burger King; many fast food enjoyers even prefer this option over beef.

One such fast food restaurant that highlights chicken on its menu is Wendy's. In fact, Wendy's offers not one, not two, but six chicken sandwiches, so whether you're in the mood for something plain and simple or something a little more decked out, you're sure to find it at the widespread chain. I put all six of these Wendy's chicken sandwiches to the taste test, narrowing down which ones fell a little short in the flavor department and which ones are worthy of being your lunchtime go-to.

When determining the ranking of these chicken sandwiches, it all came down to how good a respective sandwich tasted and how good the elements were as a whole. For example, not all of these chicken sandwiches had the same types of buns or chicken patties, and they all came with some sort of variety in toppings, spice level, and so forth.