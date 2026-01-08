Burger King Doesn't Use 100% Chicken — Here's What Else Is In There

Most of us aren't walking into a fast food restaurant looking to get fresh ingredients cooked to order, but there is a certain level of expectation when it comes to what's being served up. One of these is that your meat should be meat, and your chicken should be chicken. Despite this, Burger King joins the list of restaurants that aren't using 100% chicken in its offerings.

Burger King's nuggets and chicken fries have the longest list of ingredients. Although many of these are used in the breading, batter, and what the chain refers to as "predusting," the chicken portion of the recipe includes chicken meat, water, flavorings (including added chicken fat and chicken broth powder), isolated oat product, modified food starch, and phosphates. Even the Original Chicken Sandwich is a composite of chicken meats, isolated oat product, and flavorings. The Royal Crispy Chicken and all its iterations do better in terms of serving up real chicken, as does the Chicken Jr, but they're still not what you might expect. This isn't a simple piece of chicken that's seasoned and breaded, but a mix of breast meat, rib meat, starch, and seasonings that's been formed into the shape of a fillet.

Even if you're alright with this bit of alleged deception, BK's chicken sandwiches are among the list of fast food items avoided by employees. Across platforms like Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Facebook, there are also multiple reports of the chicken being inconsistently cooked and even served raw to customers.