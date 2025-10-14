10 Fast Food Chains That Don't Use 100% Chicken

If it looks like chicken and cooks like chicken, it should be chicken. But in the world of fast food, chicken is an odd duck. Your favorite chicken sandwich or dippable nuggets may not actually be chicken, or at least not 100%. The majority of fast food chains add ingredients to raw poultry, whether to retain moisture, add flavor, or extend the product by adding volume. Water- or oil-based solutions with multiple ingredients, ranging from seasonings to fillers, are injected into or tumbled with raw chicken. This happens before the chicken is even marinated, seasoned, battered, and breaded by the fast food restaurant.

Federal regulations allow chicken to contain a percentage of solution and be considered 100% chicken. Because these solutions can make up to 49% of raw chicken's total weight, ingredients are required to be listed. The solution must meet certain criteria, though, to maintain full chicken status. When the solution features extenders like soy, whey, or canola protein, it's no longer considered 100% chicken. Real chicken is classified as whole muscle that's not mechanically separated, broken down, or ground and combined with other extenders. In other words, real chicken doesn't contain non-chicken proteins.

Some fast food places take it a step further and blend chicken with ingredients like potato, flour, oats, or corn, creating a chicken-like product. Guidelines require these poultry products to be specified as patties since the fillers purposefully extend the chicken. The following fast food chains fall under the umbrella of not using 100% chicken.