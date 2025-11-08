Fast Food Items You Should Avoid Ordering, According To Employees

Let's get honest here: The people who know the most about every item on a fast food restaurant's menu aren't the people from the corporate offices who develop those items, or decide what's on offer. The people who know the most are the employees, who work on the front lines every day and know that even the ideas that seem the best aren't necessarily great in practice.

There can be all kinds of reasons for that. Maybe something isn't as popular as corporate expected, and tends to sit around all day. Maybe restaurants are required to install machines that are impossible to clean or break all the time, or there's logistical issues with getting food out in the required time frame. Maybe some locations take shortcuts that make an otherwise perfectly fine idea into something less appetizing.

We're going to talk about all of those things. (But first, a disclaimer: Before anyone says that these employees' experiences don't apply to their own experiences, remember that even in franchises, practices and policies can vary greatly.) We wanted to know what fast food employees say they'd never order from their own restaurants, so we headed to Reddit to get opinions in a forum that employees could feel confident in speaking out about their workplaces in an anonymous way that was going to let them share some behind-the-scenes information, while still knowing they could keep their jobs. They didn't disappoint, and they didn't hold back, either.