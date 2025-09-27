The 10 Most Overhyped Fast Food Items Of All Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We get that it's a tough market out there, and no matter how big or small the business, the doors only stay open as long as people are spending money. At a time when we're spoiled for choice, marketing and hype play a huge part in getting the word out and enticing customers to spend their hard-earned dollars. But sometimes, things just go a little too far.

Some over-the-top hype — whether it comes from marketing and advertising or bandwagon word of mouth — can turn a perfectly acceptable, ordinary sandwich or drink into a massive disappointment when it falls short of expectations, and that's a bummer. We'd even say that not only are some of fast food's strangest menu items not worthy of the hype, they're not even worthy of being on the menu.

Let's talk about the seasonal darlings that we're sick of hearing about, and the aggressively American sandwiches that we're pretty sure started as a practical joke. Let's also discuss the secret menu items that are not, in fact, as brilliant as everyone thinks, and the sandwiches that keep getting retired, only to magically return like a mythical beast emerging from the ether. That's right, McDonald's — we're coming for you. (But not for the Shamrock Shake, those are downright delightful.)