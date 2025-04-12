There's One Milkshake You Should Never Order At Steak 'N Shake
When you're thinking of Steak 'n Shake, nothing beats finishing off that double steakburger and cheese fries with a freshly, blended milkshake. It's the perfect treat to wash down the savory goodness and also double as a dessert. But not all Steak 'n Shake milkshakes are created equal. We ranked 19 of their shakes from worst to best, and there's one you might want to skip. And that shake is the Cotton Candy flavored.
Our reviewer found it to be too sweet, leaving a sugary overload on the tongue that quickly becomes overwhelming. And if that wasn't enough to make you rethink this drink, the numbers might. This shake packs a staggering 85 grams of sugar, that's over two times the daily added sugar limit for men and more than three times the limit for women, according to the American Heart Association. Made with cotton candy syrup, a homemade ice cream mix, whipped cream, and a cherry on top, it's a sugar bomb that overpowers rather than satisfies.
To determine the best and worst, we ranked each shake based on two main factors, consistency and taste. We were looking for a thick, but drinkable texture with well-integrated add-ins, because a shake should slide smoothly but still have some substance. As for taste, we prioritized balanced sweetness and harmonious ingredient pairings. Simpler creations often outperformed the overly complex ones, which can miss the mark when too many flavors collide.
Try these shakes instead
While the Cotton Candy shake falls flat, some flavors prove why Steak 'n Shake is one of the leaders in the milkshake game. Take the Oreo Mint Cookie Milkshake, for instance, a refreshing blend that balances mint and cookie flavor in perfect unison. The creaminess of the vanilla base paired with the crisp minty kick makes for a tasty experience.
Or for a chocolatey indulgence, the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake is a winner. This shake offers the perfect combination of rich chocolate and peanut butter in every sip, with plenty of chunks mixed in for texture. And if you prefer to keep things classic, the iconic Chocolate and the good old fashioned Vanilla shakes remain undefeated.
Steak 'n Shake has been hand-dipping shakes since 1934, when it first opened in Normal, Illinois but there's nothing normal about the variety they offer today. With nearly 20 milkshake flavors, they go beyond the basics, making them one of the most diverse shake menus in the industry. But not every shake delivers, and our ranking revealed which ones rise to the occasion and which ones you definitely shouldn't order.