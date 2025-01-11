Why Hot Chicken And Pickles Go Together So Perfectly

When you're ordering a meal out, you almost expect to see classic food combinations on a plate — a burger with fries, a French dip sandwich with a side of au jus, or a plate of pasta with a piece of garlic toast. When ordering a plate of hot chicken or even a fast-food chicken sandwich, a pickle spear or a few crunchy pickle slices will often accompany it.

More than just a garnish, pickles have many practical uses on a plate. With a plate of Nashville hot chicken, pickles provide a tangy contrast to the chicken's heat. Pickles can help counteract the extreme heat of the chicken, which can run anywhere from 10,000 to more than 100,000 Scoville units depending on how it's prepared (roughly the difference between a jalapeño and habanero pepper). The vinegar (a key element in pickles) helps cut through the spice so you aren't grabbing for an endless stack of napkins or fighting tears during your meal.

Pickles can also act as a culinary reset button in general. A bite of a crunchy pickle can serve as a palate cleanser that removes stronger flavors from your mouth and resets the tongue's taste receptors so you can enjoy the flavors of other foods.

