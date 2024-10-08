Popeyes Debuts New Chicken Sandwich With A Flavor Fans Already Love

Popeyes fans have something to celebrate with the debut of a new limited-time chicken sandwich that's ready to bring some heat. For anyone familiar with the fast food chain, you likely know about Popeyes' ever-popular Ghost Pepper Wings. Heat lovers are welcoming the latest iteration on the theme in the form of Popeyes' Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich.

Ghost peppers come in at a blistering 1 million Scoville units. But before that scares you away from giving the new Popeyes chicken sandwich a try, you ought to know that the actual Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich won't be so spicy. As the Popeyes X account put it, the new sandwich is "scary good, but not scary spicy." You'll still get enough of a bite to enjoy it, but the sandwich isn't likely to beat out the competition for the hottest fast food spicy chicken sandwich.

The new Popeyes item comes with the brand's signature buttermilk battered chicken breast, pickles, and a Ghost Pepper Sauce infused with chilis all laid out on a toasted brioche bun. It's just like the classic Popeyes chicken sandwich, only with the spicy sauce instead of mayonnaise. Bold flavors, big crunch, and a toasted bun sounds like a recipe for a great lunch. The sandwich went live nationally on October 7, so you are free to grab one today.