Popeyes Debuts New Chicken Sandwich With A Flavor Fans Already Love
Popeyes fans have something to celebrate with the debut of a new limited-time chicken sandwich that's ready to bring some heat. For anyone familiar with the fast food chain, you likely know about Popeyes' ever-popular Ghost Pepper Wings. Heat lovers are welcoming the latest iteration on the theme in the form of Popeyes' Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich.
Ghost peppers come in at a blistering 1 million Scoville units. But before that scares you away from giving the new Popeyes chicken sandwich a try, you ought to know that the actual Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich won't be so spicy. As the Popeyes X account put it, the new sandwich is "scary good, but not scary spicy." You'll still get enough of a bite to enjoy it, but the sandwich isn't likely to beat out the competition for the hottest fast food spicy chicken sandwich.
The new Popeyes item comes with the brand's signature buttermilk battered chicken breast, pickles, and a Ghost Pepper Sauce infused with chilis all laid out on a toasted brioche bun. It's just like the classic Popeyes chicken sandwich, only with the spicy sauce instead of mayonnaise. Bold flavors, big crunch, and a toasted bun sounds like a recipe for a great lunch. The sandwich went live nationally on October 7, so you are free to grab one today.
A rotating menu and a Halloween special
The Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich is a limited-time offer, so pick one up while supplies last. If the sandwich does well, it's possible it will earn a spot on the permanent menu but don't hold your breath. Fast food companies have taken a liking to rotating menu items as a way to encourage customers to come through. The Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich, for example, is here to replace the Blackened Chicken Sandwich which was the previous limited-time item offered by Popeyes.
There are lots of flavorful items on the Popeyes menu, and the Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich isn't the only new item with a spot on it. Popeyes is trying out a new drink flavor in the form of Apple Cranberry Tea and Apple Cranberry Lemonade, perfect as a fall sipper.
The fast food chain is also ringing in the Halloween season with a fun promo it's calling Chick or Treat. All you have to do is spend $5 or more and you get a free Chocolate Chip Biscuit. When you check out, simply mention the Chick or Treat promo to receive it. Alternatively, if you're using the company's app or ordering online there will be a button you can use to add the free dessert to your order.