Popeye's Introduces A Chocolate Chip Version Of Its Famous Biscuits

There are some new desserts joining the party at Popeye's, and a sweet chocolate version of its beloved biscuits is part of the menu. The Louisiana favorite has made plenty of headlines in recent years for its different iterations of fried chicken, but anyone who loves the chain knows that the quiet star of any order is one of its buttermilk biscuits. The flaky treats aren't just loved by average people, with even big name chefs like J. Kenji Lopez-Alt talking up how great they are for breakfast sandwiches and other meals. So it was kind of a big deal when Popeye's introduced a Strawberry version of its biscuits in 2023, which was its first dessert variation. Well, those left pining for a sweet biscuit after the limited-time item left the menu can celebrate, because Popeye's has answered your calls once again.

Starting on August 5, chocolate chip biscuits will be available at participating Popeye's nationwide, according to a press release from the company. The chain describes the new biscuits as "filled with rich chocolate chips and topped with a drizzle of icing, offering a unique and indulgent way to enjoy a sweet pick me up at Popeyes." No price has been announced, but the previous Strawberry biscuits retailed for $1.79 and, like previous special releases, these chocolate chip biscuits will only be available for a limited time.