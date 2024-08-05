Popeye's Introduces A Chocolate Chip Version Of Its Famous Biscuits
There are some new desserts joining the party at Popeye's, and a sweet chocolate version of its beloved biscuits is part of the menu. The Louisiana favorite has made plenty of headlines in recent years for its different iterations of fried chicken, but anyone who loves the chain knows that the quiet star of any order is one of its buttermilk biscuits. The flaky treats aren't just loved by average people, with even big name chefs like J. Kenji Lopez-Alt talking up how great they are for breakfast sandwiches and other meals. So it was kind of a big deal when Popeye's introduced a Strawberry version of its biscuits in 2023, which was its first dessert variation. Well, those left pining for a sweet biscuit after the limited-time item left the menu can celebrate, because Popeye's has answered your calls once again.
Starting on August 5, chocolate chip biscuits will be available at participating Popeye's nationwide, according to a press release from the company. The chain describes the new biscuits as "filled with rich chocolate chips and topped with a drizzle of icing, offering a unique and indulgent way to enjoy a sweet pick me up at Popeyes." No price has been announced, but the previous Strawberry biscuits retailed for $1.79 and, like previous special releases, these chocolate chip biscuits will only be available for a limited time.
Popeye's new chocolate chip buttermilk biscuits are joined by another new dessert and meal combos
For those of us out there who aren't huge fans of chocolate, or prefer to keep our biscuits savory, Popeye's is also adding another limited-time dessert: Apple Caramel Cheesecake. Despite not having any version on the regular menu, special cheesecakes have been popping up at Popeye's for years now. 2023 saw a well-received Oreo cheesecake with Oreo cookie crumbles, and the chain has even released a sprinkled Mardi Gras Cheesecake. The new release has a cheesecake base that's been swirled with a sweet caramel apple filling atop a graham cracker crust. It will be released the same day, August 5, alongside the new biscuit.
Finally, Popeye's is also bringing back a popular deal, with two expanded options. The $6.99 Big Box — which includes two pieces of chicken or three tenders with two regular sides and a biscuit — is coming back. It's accompanied by $20 and $25 "Bigger Boxes" starting on August 12. The $20 version will have ten pieces of chicken with four buttermilk biscuits, and the $25 version will have all of that plus four regular sides. So if the new chocolate chip biscuit is tempting but not quite enough to draw you in, you have some major savings to incentivize you too.