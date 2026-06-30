Forget BBQ Sauce: There's A Better Way To Upgrade Culver's Pot Roast Sandwich

It's no secret that Wisconsinites take pride in their cheese — so much so that Wisconsin fast-food chains serve it in a plethora of ways, from curds to grilled cheese sandwiches and straight-up sauce. Of course, the most well-known of these is Culver's, a popular fast-food chain from Wisconsin that's expanded nationwide. While the restaurant is known for its iconic Butterburgers and fried cheese curds, it also boasts an amazing pot roast sandwich that needs just one thing: cheese.

Next time you head to Culver's, order a side of cheese sauce for your pot roast sandwich. It's a beloved way to enjoy the classic menu item that features tender shredded chuck roast and a fluffy, warm bun. Even Culver's management highly recommends drizzling the sauce inside the sandwich or dipping the entire thing before each bite. The velvety Wisconsin cheddar sauce adds a richness and soft, wet texture to an occasionally dry-tasting sandwich. Many cheese-crazed fans order Culver's sauce for this very reason — to remoisten the meat.

One Redditor on r/Culvers said it takes the sandwich to a whole other level, while another claimed it tastes like an Arby's Beef 'n Cheddar dupe, though a little messier, but equally worth it for the flavor. One Culver's fan adds tangy toppings like grilled onions, pickles, and horseradish sauce to their order, kicking the meat and cheese duo up a notch.