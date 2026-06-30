Forget BBQ Sauce: There's A Better Way To Upgrade Culver's Pot Roast Sandwich
It's no secret that Wisconsinites take pride in their cheese — so much so that Wisconsin fast-food chains serve it in a plethora of ways, from curds to grilled cheese sandwiches and straight-up sauce. Of course, the most well-known of these is Culver's, a popular fast-food chain from Wisconsin that's expanded nationwide. While the restaurant is known for its iconic Butterburgers and fried cheese curds, it also boasts an amazing pot roast sandwich that needs just one thing: cheese.
Next time you head to Culver's, order a side of cheese sauce for your pot roast sandwich. It's a beloved way to enjoy the classic menu item that features tender shredded chuck roast and a fluffy, warm bun. Even Culver's management highly recommends drizzling the sauce inside the sandwich or dipping the entire thing before each bite. The velvety Wisconsin cheddar sauce adds a richness and soft, wet texture to an occasionally dry-tasting sandwich. Many cheese-crazed fans order Culver's sauce for this very reason — to remoisten the meat.
One Redditor on r/Culvers said it takes the sandwich to a whole other level, while another claimed it tastes like an Arby's Beef 'n Cheddar dupe, though a little messier, but equally worth it for the flavor. One Culver's fan adds tangy toppings like grilled onions, pickles, and horseradish sauce to their order, kicking the meat and cheese duo up a notch.
Other Culver's items to eat with cheese sauce
You don't have to be from Wisconsin to crave this liquid gold. In fact, if your Culver's location plays along, fans often score massive portions of this Culver's favorite by asking for it in soup containers. This gives you plenty of inventory to dip your fries, onion rings, or basically every Culver's burger in cheesy goodness. The chain specifically suggests drizzling it on top of crinkle-cut fries for DIY cheese fries, or dipping your cheese curds in the sauce for a double-cheddar moment.
Customers have concocted their own creative ways to use Culver's cheese sauce, too — some of which you likely never thought of. For example, one Redditor orders pretzel bites and makes little pockets in each one to fill with cheese. Others opt for a side of steamed broccoli to mix with the sauce and elevate their veggie game. But of course, if you're truly obsessed, there's no shame in ordering several containers to bring home, add to meals, or eat straight up. We won't judge!