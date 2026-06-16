What Cut Of Meat Does Culver's Use In Its Beef Pot Roast Sandwich?
Transparent menu descriptions are key these days when it comes to dining at fast food chains. Consumers want to know what cuts of steak and ground beef are in their burgers and sandwiches rather than leaving it all up to chance. Fortunately, Culver's is crystal clear about the meat it uses in its menu items, including the Beef Pot Roast Sandwich. On the Culver's website, the chain notes that the sandwich contains "premium chuck roast that's been oven roasted for eight hours until its fork tender, and slow-braised with a classic blend of herbs and spices."
Culver's prepares its beef pot roast in a fashion that many seasoned home cooks recommend: with large, tougher cuts of meat and a slow cooking time to break down that connective tissue and develop its flavors. While it is common for both cooks and restaurants to use less fatty cuts like rump roast for pot roast, chuck roast — which comes from the cow's shoulder — is often the meat of choice for beef pot roast since it's got a good balance of lean muscle and fat. So, it makes sense that Culver's chose this cut for its sandwich, as that balance of muscle and fat often leads to a tender and juicy finished roast.
When in doubt, sauce the sandwich up
Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich is a fan favorite — there are even a host of copycat recipes online. However, some customers report that the chain's pot roast sometimes turns out a bit dry. Even with eight hours of slow cooking the chuck, depending on the location you're buying the sandwich from, the healthy helping of meat can apparently lack juiciness.
However, that doesn't seem to deter most customers from ordering the menu item. On one Reddit thread about the Culver's staple, one user described the use of cheese sauce on the sandwich (plus on a side of fries) as a "winning combination," noting that it cuts some of the potential dryness from the meat. While the chain is cited as charging extra to add cheese sauce, customers say it's well worth it.
Indeed, just like you can order your Culver's chicken sandwich with special requests like "extra crispy," you can also top the slow-roasted Beef Pot Roast Sandwich with your favorite add-ons. Specifically, sauce the sandwich up with cheese or barbecue sauce, or add toppings like grilled onions to balance out the hearty meat. If beef pot roast isn't your thing, try some of the best Culver's burgers, which are known for being juicy and are famously composed of three cuts of meat: chuck, sirloin, and plate.