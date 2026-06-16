What Cut Of Meat Does Culver's Use In Its Beef Pot Roast Sandwich?

Transparent menu descriptions are key these days when it comes to dining at fast food chains. Consumers want to know what cuts of steak and ground beef are in their burgers and sandwiches rather than leaving it all up to chance. Fortunately, Culver's is crystal clear about the meat it uses in its menu items, including the Beef Pot Roast Sandwich. On the Culver's website, the chain notes that the sandwich contains "premium chuck roast that's been oven roasted for eight hours until its fork tender, and slow-braised with a classic blend of herbs and spices."

Culver's prepares its beef pot roast in a fashion that many seasoned home cooks recommend: with large, tougher cuts of meat and a slow cooking time to break down that connective tissue and develop its flavors. While it is common for both cooks and restaurants to use less fatty cuts like rump roast for pot roast, chuck roast — which comes from the cow's shoulder — is often the meat of choice for beef pot roast since it's got a good balance of lean muscle and fat. So, it makes sense that Culver's chose this cut for its sandwich, as that balance of muscle and fat often leads to a tender and juicy finished roast.