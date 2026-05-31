Make This Culver's Request For Crispier Chicken And Sides

Culver's most iconic deep-fried dish is definitely its cheese curds — the company even founded a holiday for these squeaky delights, declaring October 15 as National Cheese Curd Day. However, the chain's other items can be just as crunchy and craveable if you order them extra crispy. This request not only makes Culver's side dishes better, but greatly improves the chain's chicken tenders, which many customers find to be lackluster.

One Redditor claimed, "You can get anything extra crispy or well done (at Culver's). I like getting mine extra extra crispy." Customers and employees online also say that extra crispy onion rings, fries, and cheese curds are particularly popular. In fact, one Redditor advised that you can even ask for your breaded filets in Culver's chicken sandwiches to be extra crispy as well.

When ordering fries on Culver's app or website, you can choose "extra crispy" as a built-in customization, whereas for other items, you'll have to directly ask the staff for your food to be cooked extra well done. With the fries, you'll get a sturdier coating that crunches wonderfully with every bite. One Reddit user who tried it wrote, "Why was I not doing this before?!?! Oh my god the difference is insane". Other diners agree that extra crispy is the only way to order Culver's fries, especially if you usually find them underdone, bland, and lackluster, like we did in our ranking of fast food fries. Still, we think Culver's chicken tenders may be the best candidate overall, as they need all the help they can get.