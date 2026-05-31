Make This Culver's Request For Crispier Chicken And Sides
Culver's most iconic deep-fried dish is definitely its cheese curds — the company even founded a holiday for these squeaky delights, declaring October 15 as National Cheese Curd Day. However, the chain's other items can be just as crunchy and craveable if you order them extra crispy. This request not only makes Culver's side dishes better, but greatly improves the chain's chicken tenders, which many customers find to be lackluster.
One Redditor claimed, "You can get anything extra crispy or well done (at Culver's). I like getting mine extra extra crispy." Customers and employees online also say that extra crispy onion rings, fries, and cheese curds are particularly popular. In fact, one Redditor advised that you can even ask for your breaded filets in Culver's chicken sandwiches to be extra crispy as well.
When ordering fries on Culver's app or website, you can choose "extra crispy" as a built-in customization, whereas for other items, you'll have to directly ask the staff for your food to be cooked extra well done. With the fries, you'll get a sturdier coating that crunches wonderfully with every bite. One Reddit user who tried it wrote, "Why was I not doing this before?!?! Oh my god the difference is insane". Other diners agree that extra crispy is the only way to order Culver's fries, especially if you usually find them underdone, bland, and lackluster, like we did in our ranking of fast food fries. Still, we think Culver's chicken tenders may be the best candidate overall, as they need all the help they can get.
The extra crispy customization might save Culver's chicken tenders
If you wind up at Culver's with a craving for chicken tenders, the extra crispy ordering request goes from a good idea to a must-do. The chain's chicken strips landed dead last in our ranking of fast food tenders, with their worst failing being their thin, under-seasoned, wimpy breading with only a whisper of crunch. To fix this, many diners request extra crispy tenders, with one Redditor calling the change a "massive improvement."
In particular, Culver's fans highly recommend extra crispy buffalo-seasoned tenders, as these spicy bites are regarded as superior to the original tenders to begin with. Dunk your crunchy buffalo tenders into the bleu cheese dressing that comes on the side, and you'll have a Culver's chicken meal that doesn't disappoint. Prefer seafood? Even though Culver's fries its fish right every time, in the eyes of many, you can also get the fried cod in its North Atlantic cod dinner cooked extra crispy.
There's just one tiny caveat to this hack, as one Reddit poster explained: "It'll take considerably longer to get your food if you try this during a rush". Culver's employees claim that to achieve this extra crunchy finish, foods are held in the deep fryer for an additional 45 seconds. This seems short, but time will add up if you ask for your whole meal cooked this way, especially during a busy lunch rush. Make sure you have a few extra minutes to be patient for your deep-fried delights.