How To Hack The Culver's Menu To Order The CurderBurger Year-Round

What started as an April Fool's Day joke in 2021 has turned into an annual celebration at Culver's. As delicious as Culver's burgers might be, fans of fried cheese curds eagerly anticipate the moment when the CurderBurger resurfaces on National Cheese Curd Day. You don't need to wait for its next annual appearance, however. With a smart order, Culver's limited-run item can be improvised on demand, and you can sink your teeth into a cheesy burger that checks all the boxes of taste and texture without having to mark any dates on the calendar.

Mirroring the way in which CurderBurgers are filled with thick patties cheese curds, you can order a Deluxe ButterBurger or the Culver's Deluxe and ask for a side order of cheese curds. Once you've settled into your seat or before you hit the road, stuff the pieces directly into the burger. Culver's cheese curds are made with yellow and white Wisconsin cheddar cheese. The morsels are deep fried and when served fresh, offer warm, buttery morsels with a toothy crunch. This tasty treat layered on top of your favorite sandwich order can make all the difference in your next lunch run.