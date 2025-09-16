How To Hack The Culver's Menu To Order The CurderBurger Year-Round
What started as an April Fool's Day joke in 2021 has turned into an annual celebration at Culver's. As delicious as Culver's burgers might be, fans of fried cheese curds eagerly anticipate the moment when the CurderBurger resurfaces on National Cheese Curd Day. You don't need to wait for its next annual appearance, however. With a smart order, Culver's limited-run item can be improvised on demand, and you can sink your teeth into a cheesy burger that checks all the boxes of taste and texture without having to mark any dates on the calendar.
Mirroring the way in which CurderBurgers are filled with thick patties cheese curds, you can order a Deluxe ButterBurger or the Culver's Deluxe and ask for a side order of cheese curds. Once you've settled into your seat or before you hit the road, stuff the pieces directly into the burger. Culver's cheese curds are made with yellow and white Wisconsin cheddar cheese. The morsels are deep fried and when served fresh, offer warm, buttery morsels with a toothy crunch. This tasty treat layered on top of your favorite sandwich order can make all the difference in your next lunch run.
Pressing the pedal on cheese
In addition to placating those who simply can't wait for the next release of Culver's CurderBurger, the flexibility of adding cheese curds to any menu option means that you can customize your meal. Don't overlook various burger choices as you're considering satisfying combinations for lunch. Try Culver's Deluxe, a burger topped with Wisconsin cheese, lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomatoes, and mayo to use as a fine platform for the resourceful addition of cheese curds. You may even want to stack a Wisconsin Swiss Melt or a Sourdough Melt with cheese curds when cheese cravings are hitting hard. Then, get to topping your creation with the condiments of your choice. In addition to ketchup and ranch, Culver's also dishes out cheese sauce, honey mustard, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Sauce that can enhance the flavor or your meal.
After trying this makeshift approach to lunch, you may discover that doubling down on cheesy ingredients can give cheese-filled burgers some serious competition. Experiment with similar approaches for the burgers you build at your next cookout.