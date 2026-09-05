For A More Filling Culver's Burger, Order It With This Fan-Favorite Side To Put On Top

Culver's burgers are a fan favorite in the Midwest for a reason. Whether you choose to get a ButterBurger or our favorite Culver's burger, the Deluxe, both come with patties absolutely smothered in butter for optimum richness. However, if you want to take your burger order to the next level, try adding Culver's chili to it. In a TikTok video, user @ChrisBeyers orders a single cheese ButterBurger with crispy onions, mushrooms, and lettuce, alongside a side of chili cheese fries, and adds the chili cheese fries to the burger. A spicy beefy chili and french fries offer the heartiest and arguably most delicious burger upgrade that you should definitely try on your next visit. In Tasting Table's ranking of Culver's sides from worst to best, the chili actually ranked pretty low. However, our tester acknowledged not being the biggest chili fan in general.

Culver's customers on Reddit had considerably more favorable reviews of it. As one Redditor argued, "The chili is quite delightful and honestly underrated." A Facebook user was even more complimentary, sharing that Culver's chili is the only chili they like besides homemade. Furthermore, purported employees confirmed the popularity of the chili among their customers. "There have been times in my store where we've sold an entire case of chili in one day," one claimed on Reddit. Beefy with a balance of sweet, spicy, and savory notes that will amplify the beefiness and dairy richness of a buttered burger patty, Culver's chili is worth trying for yourself. Plus, it'll pair well with other burger toppings like mushrooms, onions, and pickles too.