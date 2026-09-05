For A More Filling Culver's Burger, Order It With This Fan-Favorite Side To Put On Top
Culver's burgers are a fan favorite in the Midwest for a reason. Whether you choose to get a ButterBurger or our favorite Culver's burger, the Deluxe, both come with patties absolutely smothered in butter for optimum richness. However, if you want to take your burger order to the next level, try adding Culver's chili to it. In a TikTok video, user @ChrisBeyers orders a single cheese ButterBurger with crispy onions, mushrooms, and lettuce, alongside a side of chili cheese fries, and adds the chili cheese fries to the burger. A spicy beefy chili and french fries offer the heartiest and arguably most delicious burger upgrade that you should definitely try on your next visit. In Tasting Table's ranking of Culver's sides from worst to best, the chili actually ranked pretty low. However, our tester acknowledged not being the biggest chili fan in general.
Culver's customers on Reddit had considerably more favorable reviews of it. As one Redditor argued, "The chili is quite delightful and honestly underrated." A Facebook user was even more complimentary, sharing that Culver's chili is the only chili they like besides homemade. Furthermore, purported employees confirmed the popularity of the chili among their customers. "There have been times in my store where we've sold an entire case of chili in one day," one claimed on Reddit. Beefy with a balance of sweet, spicy, and savory notes that will amplify the beefiness and dairy richness of a buttered burger patty, Culver's chili is worth trying for yourself. Plus, it'll pair well with other burger toppings like mushrooms, onions, and pickles too.
More menu items to pair with Culver's chili
Chili and cheese are classic burger toppings. But Redditors had plenty more suggestions for upgrading other Culver's menu items with a pour of the well-spiced chili. Instead of adding chili cheese fries directly to a burger, add them to one of Culver's sandwiches; the pot roast sandwich would taste delicious with a chili cheese fry topping, for example. If you'd rather not order the chili cheese fries at all, a clever Culver's ordering hack is using plain chili as a dipping sauce. One Reddit user noted, "I get it when its cold and dip the grilled cheese in it." You could also use chili as a decadent dipping sauce for Culver's corn dog since chili dogs are another classic dish.
Plus, since corn bread and fried corn chips are the most common pairings for a bowl of chili, you know the corn dog's cornbread breading will work great with chili. Likewise, a purported Culver's employee on Reddit pointed out yet another smart way to upgrade a menu item with chili: "Someone also ordered chili cheese curds once a week for like a year that sounded so good too. With the chopped onions too!" While we're used to adding shredded cheddar to a bowl of chili, bouncy, decadent fried cheese curds that slowly melt into a bowl of chili is the ultimate cheese swap.