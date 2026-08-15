Get The Best Food At Culver's Using These 11 Ordering Tricks
Out of all of the fast food burger joints out there, Culver's might just be one of the most beloved. The Midwest-based chain features Wisconsin-style favorites along with high-quality fast food classics that keep customers coming back for more. If it's one of your first times visiting the chain, you can stick with the standard items on the menu. But when you want to switch up your Culver's order, there are plenty of tricks you can employ to get a better, more interesting meal. Whether you want to create a more flavorful order of fries or are craving a different type of sandwich than the standard Culver's burger, we've got you covered.
Most of these ordering tricks are relatively simple requests that won't require you to give a long list of instructions to the Culver's employee helping you. Some of them are basically DIY orders that come together with standard menu items. All of them, though, are guaranteed to elevate your next Culver's trip into something that feels more special than standard fast food fare. Before you place your order, though, make sure to check out these Culver's facts everyone should know.
Skip the bun on your burger and ask for sourdough bread instead
A typical burger is a very specific type of sandwich. It's not just the meat and other fillings that are important; the vessel that holds all of those innards is as well. When most people think of a burger, they think of a sandwich that's specifically constructed with a bun. But if you want to change things up with your Culver's burger, you can absolutely swap that standard bun with sourdough bread instead. Is it going to result in the most classic version of a burger? Maybe not. But the resultant texture is a fun way to switch up an already delicious sandwich.
One Redditor views this Culver's ordering trick not just as an alternative but as an absolute upgrade, claiming that it actually improves upon the original. This is because the bread is both buttered and toasted, for a fatty crispiness that feels right at home at such a decadent fast food spot. Another commenter agreed that it made the burger better. On a different thread, a Redditor said that you can get basically any sandwich on sourdough but warned that it can be a bit greasy. We can get down with the greasiness a lot of the time, but be forewarned if you're someone who doesn't like your burger to get too messy.
Mix and match a few menu items for a DIY poutine
Culver's may be a Wisconsin brand, but if you employ this ordering trick a Redditor shared, you can snag yourself poutine (a classic Canadian side dish) at the popular chain. All you have to do is start with a large order of fries (you can opt for a smaller size if you prefer), then request fried cheese curds to add on top. You can't get cheese curds at every fast food restaurant, so this really feels like a Culver's special. Then, make sure you ask for two sides of gravy, so you can really soak those fries and make sure every inch is covered with that savory sauce.
A commenter pointed out that genuine poutine generally uses unbreaded and plain cheese curds, not fried. That being said, we think that extra bit of fried goodness only makes these fries taste crispier and more decadent, which is fitting for a fast food restaurant. With all those extra add-ons, this isn't the cheapest side dish trick around, but it might be worth the price if you're craving poutine anyway. You may never want to go back to plain, boring fries ever again.
Request different additions to your pretzel bites for a unique take on the snack
Culver's offers way more side dish options than a lot of fast food restaurants, which arguably makes it a more exciting place to eat. Luckily, it also creates more opportunities to employ clever ordering tricks to make for snacky side dishes. If you already like salty, carb-based sides, then the pretzel bites are probably right up your alley. And while they may be tasty on their own, they can be even better if you request a few additions to take them in either a sweeter or more savory direction.
If you're trying to make these pretzel bites into a dessert, one Redditor suggests ordering them with marshmallow cream, sugar, and cinnamon. Not only do you get a unique sauce to add to the mix, but you'll also take them from standard side to tasty dessert. Alternatively, ask for caramel sauce if marshmallow isn't your thing.
For those who prefer something more on the savory side, though, another Redditor says you can add chili as an add-on. Since the bites already come with a Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce, this yields a sort of cheesy chili situation that can arguably make for an entire meal (or just a super filling side). Either sweet or savory, you're in for a serious treat.
Order the fries extra crispy so they don't turn out soggy
Culver's might be widely popular, but that doesn't mean that every item on the menu is always a hit. To some, the fries at the fast food chain aren't particularly good. A Redditor describes them as "chronically half fried [potato] sticks," which isn't exactly a flattering description. Another says that they tend to be "soggy and undercooked." Luckily, they both claim that there's an easy solution that can drastically improve the fries and take them from pale and soggy to deliciously crisp: Just request them to be cooked extra crispy.
It turns out that you can also make this request for the chain's chicken as well as a host of its other fried sides — including the chain's cheese curds. If you always crave that extra bit of crunchiness, this is the way to go. Whether you're simply looking for crispier fries or a crispier meal all around, try this Culver's ordering trick the next time you're at the restaurant chain.
Ask for a float with a different type of soda than root beer
There's nothing like a good float from a fast food joint, even though it's not a dessert/drink combo that you can find everywhere. Blessedly, though, Culver's serves up a root beer float on its menu that instantly sparks a sense of nostalgia for those who have a serious sweet tooth. Although the combination of root beer and vanilla ice cream is an absolute classic, it's not the only float that's worth trying. One Redditor says that you can technically order a float with any kind of soda you want at Culver's.
On a different thread, a poster recommends ordering your float with Mountain Dew. Is that an unconventional order? Sure. But they say that it tastes like Key lime pie, which is enough to win us over. One commenter suggests using Dr. Pepper, though another says it leaves a strange aftertaste on the palate. And since Culver's offers Coca-Cola products, you can even snag yourself a Fanta float for a more orange-forward flavor profile. The possibilities really are endless, and you may realize that you like some of these alternatives more than the classic take on the drink anyway.
Make your own loaded mashed potatoes at Culver's
You can get fries as a side for your burger or other sandwich of choice at essentially every fast food restaurant. It's not so common that you can get mashed potatoes and gravy from a burger joint, but it is a viable option at Culver's. While this selection is super tasty on its own and can certainly make sense when you have a craving for it, there may be times when you want to take your mashed potatoes to a new level. That's when you should try this trick for making loaded mashed potatoes at the fast food restaurant.
According to one Redditor, you should start by ordering mashed potatoes and gravy, but request that they hold the gravy. Then, you can request portions of sour cream, shredded cheese, and bacon on the side. Since this isn't exactly a standard option, you should ask nicely when you make this request, and respect that it may not be possible at every Culver's location. If you can get a packet of butter as well, that should make it even richer and creamier. Mix it all together, and you have an order of loaded mashed potatoes, even if the dish doesn't officially appear on the menu.
Order a doctored BLT for a lighter sandwich option
While Culver's is, first and foremost, a burger joint, that doesn't necessarily mean that you're craving a burger when you go there. On those super hot days of the year when you want something that's a bit lighter but still offers meatiness, try ordering an off-menu BLT from the chain. Admittedly, it's a bit of an unconventional trick, but it has all the elements you're looking for: crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomato.
So, how exactly do you order a BLT from Culver's? Surprisingly, it starts by ordering a grilled cheese, per one Redditor who's tried the hack. However, you should tell the staff that you don't actually want any cheese on your sandwich at all. Instead, request that they switch it out for bacon, lettuce, and tomato, which are all ingredients that they should have on hand anyway. Ideally, you'll also request a bit of mayo on your sandwich as well, as it's what gives a BLT the subtle creaminess that brings all of those other ingredients together. It's not exactly an expected order at Culver's, but it might just hit the spot, depending on your appetite that day.
Add cheese curds to your burger for a CurderBurger at any time of the year
If you ask us, one of the things Culver's is specifically known for is its cheese curds. They may not be at the center of the menu for every diner, but they're a fast food novelty that undoubtedly stands out compared to other, more common side dishes like fries. While you can order cheese curds all year round, it's only during the fall — usually during the month of October — that you can order the chain's famous CurderBurger. It's just what it sounds like: a burger that's topped with a massive cheese curd for one of the crispiest, cheesiest burger experiences you've ever had.
But if you love the chain's CurderBurger, it can feel like a serious bummer when it eventually leaves the menu at the end of October. It turns out that you can recreate the magic of this limited-time offering by simply packing your standard Culver's burger with an order of cheese curds at any other time of the year. Admittedly, it may be a bit messier, since you're dealing with a ton of small cheese curds instead of one giant one. However, it'll still yield that same, ultra-cheesy flavor you're craving when the genuine CurderBurger isn't around.
Request your burger with The Works for a bold, acidic burger
Everyone has different topping specifications when it comes to ordering a burger. Some prefer fresher toppings, like tomatoes and lettuce, for a juicy touch to an otherwise pretty heavy sandwich. Others, though, like a lot of flavor intensity in their burger toppings, and for those people, ordering their Culver's sandwich with "The Works" may just be the way to go. Instead of choosing from over 10 topping options, you can simply request your burger made this way if you're craving ketchup, mustard, raw red onions, and pickles.
This combo just makes sense if you're craving a seriously bold burger. First of all, the ketchup-and-mustard combination always makes sense. You get a nice sweetness from the ketchup, along with just the right amount of acidity from the mustard. To add even more flavor to the mix, there's another kick of acid from pickles, which can also provide an interesting textural element. It's the sharpness of the raw red onions, though, that makes this burger order shine.
You can order The Works directly on certain burgers at Culver's, although you'll have to ask for this specific combination of toppings on other sandwiches. Once you start ordering your Culver's burgers this way, though, you may never want to go back to the standard lettuce-tomato situation again.
Order cheese curds with chili for a dippable side
Although you can't find chili at every fast food restaurant, we're grateful that some spots carry it, like Culver's. It's a warming, comforting side dish that offers something a bit more unexpected than the standard fries. But just because you don't want to dig into a plain bowl of chili doesn't mean this side dish isn't worth ordering. In fact, one Redditor says that it makes an excellent dip, particularly for the chain restaurant's cheese curds. They say they order both menu items, then use the chili as a dip for the crispy curds. That combination of chili, breading, and cheese coming together in one bite sounds absolutely delicious, and we're here for it.
But if you're a big fan of Culver's chili, you don't have to stop with the cheese curds. The same Reddit poster claims that the chili makes an excellent dip for other menu items, like fries. They even say that they dip their burger in the chili sometimes. Sure, it might be an unconventional fast food combination, but if you're looking to make your meal heartier and more comforting, these combinations make sense.
Ask for different sauces and toppings to make cheesy bacon ranch fries
Fries are arguably the most common side dish you'll see at fast food burger joints, so it only makes sense that they're a solid option at Culver's as well. But when you're looking for something more flavorful than a basic order of fries, there's a Reddit-suggested combo you might want to check out. The poster says that they start with an order of fries, then add cheese sauce and bacon. The creamy sauces make the fries more decadent, while offering distinct (but complementary) flavor profiles that take the dish to a new level. To top it all off, they add bacon bits to the mix.
When all of these elements come together, you'll get cheesy bacon ranch fries that taste like they're from a restaurant that's a lot higher-end and more creative than Culver's. Sure, your fries will be messier than eating them plain, but it's probably worth the few extra napkins you'll need if you crave a bolder dose of flavor on your plate.