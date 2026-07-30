10 Culver's Facts Everybody Should Know

ButterBurgers have been a Culver's standard since day one. While the name might conjure up rather frightening images of a burger deep-fried in butter, the reason Culver's burgers are called ButterBurgers is actually quite simple (and easier on the arteries). Craig Culver knew he wanted to include frozen custard on the Culver's menu as an homage to his family's favorite dessert, but given Wisconsin's sub-zero winters, the menu needed more variety. Burgers became the very first official menu item, but how would they set Culver's burgers apart from the McDonald's and Burger Kings of the world?

The idea was sparked years before Culver's opened when Craig was reminiscing about old drive-ins with a friend from Milwaukee. The friend recalled a long-defunct spot called the Milky Way that served a "butter burger." Something about the name clicked. It stuck with Craig until he and his wife, Lea, opened the first Culver's in 1984. ButterBurgers were always the plan, but as Craig told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "When we opened Culver's, I didn't have a clue how the butter was going to be involved in the burger — whether it was going to be on the grill or put a slab of butter on the bun." Ultimately, Craig recalled how his mother used to butter the top bun of a burger and slap it on the grill until lightly toasted for elevated flavor and extra crispiness. Craig and his team adopted this practice for the restaurant's burgers, and that's how it's been done ever since.