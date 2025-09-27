How A Joke Burger Became One Of Culver's Biggest Hits

While some might collectively groan when April Fool's Day hits, others hopefully sprinted to Culver's in 2021. The fast food restaurant announced a made up burger that was never actually planned to be served. The restaurant taunted hungry burger lovers with the promise of a large Wisconsin Cheese Curd served beneath a lightly buttered, toasted bun. Determined customers demanded the order, however, and a Change.org petition racked up enough votes for Culver's to go back to the drawing board and start slinging CurderBurgers. To appease hundreds of eager customers, Culver's sold the cheesy burger for a day, but the burger's popularity encouraged the company to release it to the public again.

A CurderBurger order takes a classic hamburger, which Culver's prepares using three cuts of beef, and stacks a patty of fried cheese on top. The fried cheese patty is made up of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds rolled in seasoned breadcrumbs and fried to golden perfection. The fried cheese adds a buttery crunch to burgers. Culver's executives have been surprised by the enthusiasm for the cheesy burger creation.