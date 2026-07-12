The Family-Run Company Behind Culver's Iconic Cheese Curds

La Grander's Hillside Dairy started in Wisconsin in 1916, survived a massive fire in 1925, the expansion of modern dairy production methods, and a massive uptick in demand to get to where it is today. When Culver's executives went searching for a supplier of frozen cheese curds, La Grander's caught their attention. The family-run brand began supplying its famous cheese curds to Culver's in the late 1990s, when the fast food chain first added the side to its menus. La Grander's is responsible for sourcing the dairy, draining and shaping the product into curds, freezing and packing the curds, then sending them off to another supplier for breading before they end up at Culver's restaurants.

While some customers think Culver's cheese curds are actually one of the worst sides, there's no denying the vast popularity of the little deep-fried suckers. Culver's even created National Cheese Curd Day in 2015 to celebrate the success of its cheesy side, an annual tradition that entails sweepstakes and social media festivities. The restaurant encourages customers to pile its cheese curds on its ButterBurgers for even more flavor, but we like to make Culver's Wisconsin cheese curds 10x better by ordering a cup of George's Chili with cheddar cheese sauce on the side, then asking for an empty takeout container to mix all three items together. It's a fast food hack that's only possible thanks to Culver's long-established partnership with La Grander's.