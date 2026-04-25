The Culver's Side Dish Fans Say Is Actually One Of The Worst

For some customers, the issue isn't just the coating but the comparison. Those hailing from Wisconsin grew up eating fresh cheese curds and are familiar with the squeaky, chewy texture recipes are known for. This point of reference can set a high bar when trying alternatives. "I tried Culver's for the first time after so many people were hyping it up," wrote a user on Reddit. "They didn't crunch very well, and a really good curd makes a tiny noise when you squeeze it."

Temperature of the curds is another variable that can impact the taste, and reviewers note that curds are best when hot and straight from the fryer. As the curds cool, breading can soften and the cheese firms, resulting in a lacking texture. However, according to one alleged Culver's employee on Reddit, the curds were one of their favorite items on the menu, perhaps having sampled them hot. If you're dining in, eat the curds first or crisp them in an air fryer at home to return pieces to their intended state.

For diners who remain skeptical, treating Culver's cheese curds like mozzarella sticks is an approach many customers take. Diners have likened the curds to mozzarella bites and dip the pieces into marinara sauce or ranch dressing. For those who don't want to risk potential disappointment, Culver's customers recommend the brand's soft pretzel bites or fries for a reliable alternative.