Make Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Curds 10X Better By Ordering These 2 Extra Menu Items

If you're a Culver's fan, you probably can't make a trip without ordering the cheese curds. They're squeaky, crispy, and melt-in-your-mouth delicious, but sometimes, you want something a little extra to shake them up. Instead of ordering them plain, ask for a cup of George's chili and cheddar cheese sauce to turn them into chili cheese curds. We think this hack makes for the best Culver's side dish, and an embodiment of true Wisconsin flavor.

To make Culver's chili cheese curds, order a cup of George's chili and cheddar cheese sauce on the side, then ask for an empty takeout container. Place the curds in the container and top them with as much chili and cheese sauce as your heart desires. The result is a savory, tangy, ooey-gooey snack that's similar to Culver's chili cheese fries, a classic menu favorite.

This chili-sauce combo fully saturates the curds and slightly breaks down the breading, making them soggier instead of crispy. So if you prefer your curds softer and more chewy, this DIY trick is perfect for you. Plus, before tax, this genius Culver's ordering hack will get you a full meal for around $10. Depending on location, the curds are around $5, a medium-sized cup of chili is around $4, and a side of cheese sauce is $0.99. Talk about a craveworthy meal on the cheap!

This chili-and-cheese combo fully coats the curds and slightly softens the breading, giving them a tender, chewy texture instead of their usual crispiness. So if you prefer your curds softer and more chewy, this DIY trick is perfect for you. Plus, before tax, this genius Culver's ordering hack gets you a filling meal for around $10. Depending on the location, the curds cost around $5, a medium cup of George's chili is about $4, and a side of cheddar cheese sauce is just $0.99. It's a craveworthy comfort-food meal that won't break the bank.