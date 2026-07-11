Change Up Culver's Burgers By Ordering Them Like This
When you walk into a Culver's, there are many ways to order the best burger to satisfy your craving at the fast food eatery. Among them are adding a slew of toppings to your ButterBurger, or removing toppings if you please. One option in particular adds a classic combination of fixings for more flavor and texture: Adding "The Works" to your Culver's burger of choice.
At Culver's, "The Works" adds the delicious combination of pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions, and you can add it to most burgers. These condiments and toppings make their way to many burgers at cookouts and restaurants, and add tangy, zesty, creamy, and crunchy elements to your fast food burger. Not a fan of onions? Try "The Works, No Onion." Best of all, though, is the lack of an upcharge for adding "The Works" to your sandwich.
Culver's burgers that benefit the most from The Works, and what else to add
For those who aren't familiar with Culver's, the chain is known for its ButterBurgers, which are made with fresh beef patties on buttered buns. Both the ButterBurger and ButterBurger Cheese certainly benefit from the flavor and texture of "The Works." Other burgers, such as The Culver's Deluxe, come with some of the toppings included in "The Works." In the Deluxe's case, that's pickles and raw onion, but you can add ketchup and mustard to contrast with the creamy mayonnaise that comes on the Deluxe by default. We also have you covered with our ranking of every burger at Culver's if you need help deciding.
Regardless of which burger you order at Culver's, there are other ways to upgrade the sandwich. The chain offers thick-cut bacon if you want a double dose of meat on the burger. Other deluxe toppings include mushrooms, grilled onions (if the raw ones offered in "The Works" don't satisfy your appetite), or jalapeños for heat. More standard burger toppings you can add include shredded lettuce and condiments, such as mayonnaise.