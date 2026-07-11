Change Up Culver's Burgers By Ordering Them Like This

When you walk into a Culver's, there are many ways to order the best burger to satisfy your craving at the fast food eatery. Among them are adding a slew of toppings to your ButterBurger, or removing toppings if you please. One option in particular adds a classic combination of fixings for more flavor and texture: Adding "The Works" to your Culver's burger of choice.

At Culver's, "The Works" adds the delicious combination of pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions, and you can add it to most burgers. These condiments and toppings make their way to many burgers at cookouts and restaurants, and add tangy, zesty, creamy, and crunchy elements to your fast food burger. Not a fan of onions? Try "The Works, No Onion." Best of all, though, is the lack of an upcharge for adding "The Works" to your sandwich.