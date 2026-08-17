Give Your Culver's Chicken Sandwich In-N-Out-Inspired Flavor With This Tasty Hack

Culver's may be best known for its crispy cheese curds and decadent Butterburgers, but there are plenty of other items on the Wisconsin-born restaurant's menu that are worth trying. For example, several Culver's fans adore the chain's chicken sandwich — both the grilled and fried options — and have raved about its newest variety, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. They are highly rated as they are, but there are certain ordering tips to get the very best Culver's chicken sandwich. If you're hoping for a meal that tastes a little more like, say, In-N-Out Burger, we have one special trick to try next time you visit.

Order a Culver's chicken sandwich with grilled onions for a taste reminiscent of In-N-Out. The chain already makes whole grilled onions for its Wisconsin Swiss Melt and Sourdough Melt, so if you make this request, staff can easily whip it up for you. (Though it may take a little more time since it's a made-to-order restaurant.) Grilled onions are a staple at In-N-Out, so adding them to your Culver's sandwich will give it a similar vibe. Take it up a notch by adding Boom Boom or Signature Sauce, which can mimic In-N-Out's special spread.

Grilled onions will add a slightly sweet flavor and soft texture you wouldn't otherwise get with the plain chicken sandwich. The sauce will also moisten the sandwich, which can get dry without enough condiments. The best part? This delicious add-on is free! Just select the customization when you order online or in-person.