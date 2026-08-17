Give Your Culver's Chicken Sandwich In-N-Out-Inspired Flavor With This Tasty Hack
Culver's may be best known for its crispy cheese curds and decadent Butterburgers, but there are plenty of other items on the Wisconsin-born restaurant's menu that are worth trying. For example, several Culver's fans adore the chain's chicken sandwich — both the grilled and fried options — and have raved about its newest variety, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. They are highly rated as they are, but there are certain ordering tips to get the very best Culver's chicken sandwich. If you're hoping for a meal that tastes a little more like, say, In-N-Out Burger, we have one special trick to try next time you visit.
Order a Culver's chicken sandwich with grilled onions for a taste reminiscent of In-N-Out. The chain already makes whole grilled onions for its Wisconsin Swiss Melt and Sourdough Melt, so if you make this request, staff can easily whip it up for you. (Though it may take a little more time since it's a made-to-order restaurant.) Grilled onions are a staple at In-N-Out, so adding them to your Culver's sandwich will give it a similar vibe. Take it up a notch by adding Boom Boom or Signature Sauce, which can mimic In-N-Out's special spread.
Grilled onions will add a slightly sweet flavor and soft texture you wouldn't otherwise get with the plain chicken sandwich. The sauce will also moisten the sandwich, which can get dry without enough condiments. The best part? This delicious add-on is free! Just select the customization when you order online or in-person.
How to upgrade your Culver's Chicken Sandwich
On their own, Culver's chicken sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise on a soft brioche bun. One of the easiest ways to customize it is by adding other free toppings, including ketchup, mustard, or raw onions. However, if you're trying to make your sandwich taste even more like In-N-Out, add some jalapeños along with the grilled onions, which will cost an extra $0.50. Cascabella yellow peppers are the spicy In-N-Out topping that amplifies your burger, and while Culver's doesn't have those, the jalapeños will give your chicken sammy a similar peppery flavor. You can also add pickles for an acidic tang.
Another easy swap? If you want your sandwich a little more toasted, ask for the bun to be grilled. One tasty tip to elevate any Culver's burger also works with the chicken sandwich: swap the bun for sourdough bread. The sourdough slices are thinner and have that classic sour taste, changing up the overall flavor of the sandwich. You can even add a slice of Swiss or cheddar cheese and ask for the sandwich to be toasted, so it melts onto the chicken. Talk about delicious!