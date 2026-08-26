Boomers Can't Stand These Modern Kitchen Design Trends

My sweetheart and I watch a lot of renovation shows: They're fun, they give us ideas for our own space, and some of the hosts are especially engaging (who could not love Erin and Ben?). But as a boomer and a retired chef, I'm super judgmental about kitchen design.

It would be fair to argue that the generation who went big on sideburns, shag carpet, and harvest-gold appliances shouldn't cast stones, and fair enough. But collectively, we've seen trends come and go, so we know which design elements are timeless, and which are just passing fads. Also, if you're concerned about resale value, the median repeat homebuyer is now 62 years old, and the median of all buyers is 59. So, if you don't consider our preferences, you'll lose half of your potential market.

As a former chef, I have strong opinions on the subject, but I'm just one guy. So, I've combed the internet for boomer-specific gripes about kitchen design to make sure I'm representing "My G-g-generation" accurately. I've also canvassed boomer members of a foodie forum that I've belonged to for over 20 years, who — like me — spend a lot of time in the kitchen. The result? These 10 modern kitchen design trends that we've agreed we can't stand.