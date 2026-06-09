What's The Typical Lifespan Of Samsung Smart Refrigerators?

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The 21st century is coming for your kitchen — with every year, appliances get smarter while also becoming cheaper. These days, $1,000 can put you in reach of a Samsung smart fridge that offers built-in Wi-Fi and app control. Stretch your budget and you can get a model with a full touchscreen display that can stream music, track groceries, and pull up recipes. Convenient, sure, but with so much money on the line, anyone's going to question if your shiny new smart fridge is going to last five or 10 years down the line. Samsung itself claims that its refrigerators can last anywhere from 10 to 15 years, but only "with proper care." This matches up with the estimate of Liberty Home Guard, an appliance servicing company, which puts Samsung's fridges' longevity at around 10 to 12 years before they need a major overhaul or a replacement. Keep in mind, that estimate is for your standard "dumb" fridges. Smart models that come with extra failure points like circuit boards, Wi-Fi modules, and touchscreen panels will wear out much faster.

Outside of hardware, smart kitchen appliances also have software as a potential headache. Samsung guarantees software and security updates for up to seven years. So, realistically, depending on the year of your model, your fridge has a seven-year span before it becomes obsolete. You can still use the appliance afterward (if it manages to last that long), but you won't get any new features or, more critically, security patches. Considering how more advanced fridges like the Samsung Family Hub have cameras and microphones built-in, that's a privacy powder keg, especially when there have been many high-profile hacks targeting smart fridges in the past (at one point, they were hacked to send out spammy messages).