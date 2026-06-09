What's The Typical Lifespan Of Samsung Smart Refrigerators?
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The 21st century is coming for your kitchen — with every year, appliances get smarter while also becoming cheaper. These days, $1,000 can put you in reach of a Samsung smart fridge that offers built-in Wi-Fi and app control. Stretch your budget and you can get a model with a full touchscreen display that can stream music, track groceries, and pull up recipes. Convenient, sure, but with so much money on the line, anyone's going to question if your shiny new smart fridge is going to last five or 10 years down the line. Samsung itself claims that its refrigerators can last anywhere from 10 to 15 years, but only "with proper care." This matches up with the estimate of Liberty Home Guard, an appliance servicing company, which puts Samsung's fridges' longevity at around 10 to 12 years before they need a major overhaul or a replacement. Keep in mind, that estimate is for your standard "dumb" fridges. Smart models that come with extra failure points like circuit boards, Wi-Fi modules, and touchscreen panels will wear out much faster.
Outside of hardware, smart kitchen appliances also have software as a potential headache. Samsung guarantees software and security updates for up to seven years. So, realistically, depending on the year of your model, your fridge has a seven-year span before it becomes obsolete. You can still use the appliance afterward (if it manages to last that long), but you won't get any new features or, more critically, security patches. Considering how more advanced fridges like the Samsung Family Hub have cameras and microphones built-in, that's a privacy powder keg, especially when there have been many high-profile hacks targeting smart fridges in the past (at one point, they were hacked to send out spammy messages).
Here's what Samsung smart fridge owners are saying online
Love them or hate them, you'll run into posts and threads about Samsung fridges on any forum dedicated to talking about appliances. When users ask about them online, the responses split hard. When one user asked on r/Appliances if they should get themselves a high-end Samsung Family Hub, the community responded with a resounding "no," citing a litany of technical and design issues. On the other side of the spectrum, however, in a post asking for reviews of the Samsung Bespoke fridge (it's Wi-Fi-enabled and can be controlled with an app), many users reported they've owned it for two or more years without a single issue. Doesn't sound like a lot for a fridge, but remember — that's halfway through the software support span of the appliance. Most smart fridges also haven't been on the market long enough for owners to speak credibly to 10-year durability. So these positive reviews, while encouraging, don't tell us much about whether these models will actually hold up over their claimed lifespan.
If there's one takeaway we've taken away from our forum crawls, it's this: A Samsung smart fridge can go the distance, but you should expect that it won't last as long as a conventional model (some Redditors think you should avoid the brand at all costs). That's by design, and there's really no way to avoid this reality other than keeping a close eye on your appliance and making sure it's well-maintained. If you feel like that's a worthy trade-off to get all the smart functionalities — go right ahead! For further reading, here are the seven best refrigerator brands, according to reviews.