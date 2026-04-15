The Design Rule That Can Make Your Kitchen Spacious And Efficient

If you're concepting your dream kitchen, function is as important to you as form. You want to create a stylish kitchen that won't look dated down the line, but you also want your daily routine to be as efficient as possible. That hinges on layout. There are differing theories on ideal layouts, but they're not always one-size-fits-all solutions. The "work triangle" design may not work for everyone, for example. There's a new design option growing in popularity, though: the "3x4 kitchen rule."

This rule states that the ideal kitchen has at least three counter spaces of at least four feet each. It establishes three stations so you can organize your different kitchen tasks accordingly and have enough space to comfortably perform them. It also enhances the flow of movement between each station by having those designated counters. How viable is this for the average kitchen, though? We asked an expert.

"The idea of the '3x4 kitchen rule' has some merit in terms of promoting balance and functionality, but I would not treat it as a hard rule," says Cara Woodhouse, founder and principal designer of Cara Woodhouse Interiors. "Kitchens should be designed based on how the client lives, cooks, and entertains rather than following a fixed formula." Fixed formulas can be limiting — you may have too small of a kitchen or have your heart set on a different design. Perhaps you want a long counter near your oven because you bake a lot. But you can still apply the central idea behind the "3x4 rule" even without the specific measurements.