The Hidden Microwave Trend That Makes Kitchens Look Sleek And Feel High-End
When microwaves first hit the market on a mass scale in the '70s, people loved to proudly display the new appliance in their kitchen, regardless of how clunky it looked or how much counter space it took up. But this front-and-center microwave placement that used to be the standard is now considered outdated. We still love the convenience of the appliance, but the big metal box can be an eyesore that cheapens the aesthetic of your kitchen. For that reason, a trend of hidden microwaves has become immensely popular — particularly installing them into the kitchen island.
By making the best of the kitchen island, you buy yourself extra counter space while keeping the microwave simultaneously out of the way and always at hand. The built-in look feels elevated, high-end, and less cluttered — all essential components of a modern kitchen. Some people find this microwave placement easier to use; "I feel like it's safer lifting hot things to the counter than pulling them overhead," said one homeowner on Facebook.
Installation-wise, there are two different ways to get an in-island microwave — opting for a microwave drawer or installing a countertop appliance into the island cabinet. The former is a preferred option for anyone seeking the quickest possible install, since the drawer microwave comes fully assembled, with appropriate ventilation built-in. The only thing you need to figure out is the outlet, and you're all set.
The cons of drawer microwaves and a budget-friendly alternative
Drawer microwaves do have some cons. They're missing the rotating plate, which can result in unevenly heated food. The cleaning is also much more complicated, as the drawer stands in the way of reaching the top and the back of the appliance. Some cope with these downsides by covering their food to prevent messes and turning it by hand halfway through the process to ensure a more even heat distribution. It depends on the level of hands-off convenience you're looking for, though. Another con is the price, which usually exceeds $1,000. For example, this Sharp Microwave Drawer Oven is going for nearly $1,500 on Amazon, so it's definitely an investment.
If budget is tight, there is an alternative for this hidden design feature. Installing a regular microwave into an island cabinet is generally a cheaper project with similar results in terms of design. For price comparison, this Toshiba Countertop Microwave Oven only costs $150 on Amazon — one whole zero less than the drawer model.
With countertop models, you need to be mindful of ventilation when installing them into a cabinet, but the microwave's manual normally includes all the safety information on that. You might also need to purchase a trim kit, which is essentially a frame that gives your regular microwave a built-in look. Depending on the brand and style, a trim kit could cost less than $100 or cross the $300 threshold.