The Hidden Microwave Trend That Makes Kitchens Look Sleek And Feel High-End

When microwaves first hit the market on a mass scale in the '70s, people loved to proudly display the new appliance in their kitchen, regardless of how clunky it looked or how much counter space it took up. But this front-and-center microwave placement that used to be the standard is now considered outdated. We still love the convenience of the appliance, but the big metal box can be an eyesore that cheapens the aesthetic of your kitchen. For that reason, a trend of hidden microwaves has become immensely popular — particularly installing them into the kitchen island.

By making the best of the kitchen island, you buy yourself extra counter space while keeping the microwave simultaneously out of the way and always at hand. The built-in look feels elevated, high-end, and less cluttered — all essential components of a modern kitchen. Some people find this microwave placement easier to use; "I feel like it's safer lifting hot things to the counter than pulling them overhead," said one homeowner on Facebook.

Installation-wise, there are two different ways to get an in-island microwave — opting for a microwave drawer or installing a countertop appliance into the island cabinet. The former is a preferred option for anyone seeking the quickest possible install, since the drawer microwave comes fully assembled, with appropriate ventilation built-in. The only thing you need to figure out is the outlet, and you're all set.