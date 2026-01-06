7 Vintage Kitchen Design Trends Boomers Remember Fondly

Interior design trends tend to vary on a regular basis, rotating over the decades as they go in and out of style. While slapping on a coat of paint or picking up a new piece of furniture for your living room are pretty easy switches to make, kitchens are often a bigger renovation job. Defining styles show up year after year, transitioning between colors, materials, and layouts. You might remember more recent kitchen design trends, like the all-white aesthetic, but what about looking further back?

For the boomer generation, born between the 1950s and 1970s, kitchen styles have changed a great deal since the mid-century. Those decades were a time of home development, with many women stepping into the workforce following World War II. This meant less time to perform household duties, leading to a surge in functional and practical designs.

While some trends are best left in the past (we're looking at you, kitchen shag carpets), others continue to be remembered fondly. Some are bolder and others are subtler, and chances are they've popped up in modern design trends in novel ways. We looked at some of the more influential kitchen design trends of the '50s, '60s, and '70s and compiled the list of those that boomers probably still think wistfully about.