The Sleek Cabinet Trend That Has Been Quietly Sneaking Into Modern Kitchens
Quirky decor or expensive appliances may grab the eye, but it's often the cabinets that make or break a kitchen's visual impact. If you want a chic look, consider swapping out old-fashioned wood or simple white cabinets for a trendy modern material. In an exclusive interview with House Digest, interior designer and founder of Design Insider, Amanda Wyatt, said that metal cabinetry is seriously on the rise.
"Stainless steel cabinets bring a sleek, industrial vibe to any kitchen, often evoking the feel of a professional, commercial space," Wyatt said. She also pointed out that steel is incredibly resistant to damage and bacteria, making it even better for home chefs who do heavy-duty cooking. Another option is aluminum, which is generally cheaper and available in more styles and colors than steel, though slightly more prone to blemishes. With their ease of maintenance and simple yet versatile appearances, these metals won't look tired in a few years, like more niche cabinet trends might.
If you're an avid cook but don't like a minimalist, futuristic look, metal cabinets may not appeal to you at first. However, choosing materials that don't suit your everyday habits is one of the most common kitchen design mistakes, and with the right complementary elements, metal can suit cozy, artistic, and even natural aesthetics. Wyatt recommended pairing it with "warm wood accents or colorful tile backsplashes" to avoid a cold atmosphere, and that's only the start.
How to complement metal cabinets to suit your kitchen's vibe
When designing your kitchen, you should choose your cabinets before your countertops and many other fixtures, as cabinetry faces front in the room and, therefore, makes the first impression. Start by visualizing metal cabinets in the space, then build the walls, counters, backsplash, and other fixtures around them.
For those who like the clean, slick vibe of metal as-is, it's a no-brainer to pair your cabinets with white, black, gray, or even steely blues. To prevent the room from feeling overly sterile, consider installing large windows that bring in plenty of natural light. And to add more visual interest, you could buy one row of cabinets in classic silver and the other in black or navy blue. Keep in mind the rule to remember when adding 2-toned cabinets to your kitchen: the lighter color should go on top.
To soften metal cabinets, pair them with wood flooring and counters plus a stone or brick backsplash for a balance between cleanliness and homey, rustic appeal. House plants and airy curtains further offset the metal for a natural yet modern vibe. For more colorful complements, gorgeous options include warm yellow surfaces, bold orange or maroon backsplashes and accent walls, and pops of bright green in the form of doors or counters. Additionally, fewer kitchens are using upper cabinets and replacing them with things like open shelving or extra lights. Just one row of cabinets will slightly reduce the impact of the metal and open up your space.
