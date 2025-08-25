The Sleek Cabinet Trend That Has Been Quietly Sneaking Into Modern Kitchens

Quirky decor or expensive appliances may grab the eye, but it's often the cabinets that make or break a kitchen's visual impact. If you want a chic look, consider swapping out old-fashioned wood or simple white cabinets for a trendy modern material. In an exclusive interview with House Digest, interior designer and founder of Design Insider, Amanda Wyatt, said that metal cabinetry is seriously on the rise.

"Stainless steel cabinets bring a sleek, industrial vibe to any kitchen, often evoking the feel of a professional, commercial space," Wyatt said. She also pointed out that steel is incredibly resistant to damage and bacteria, making it even better for home chefs who do heavy-duty cooking. Another option is aluminum, which is generally cheaper and available in more styles and colors than steel, though slightly more prone to blemishes. With their ease of maintenance and simple yet versatile appearances, these metals won't look tired in a few years, like more niche cabinet trends might.

If you're an avid cook but don't like a minimalist, futuristic look, metal cabinets may not appeal to you at first. However, choosing materials that don't suit your everyday habits is one of the most common kitchen design mistakes, and with the right complementary elements, metal can suit cozy, artistic, and even natural aesthetics. Wyatt recommended pairing it with "warm wood accents or colorful tile backsplashes" to avoid a cold atmosphere, and that's only the start.