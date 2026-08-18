I'm A Starbucks Regular And Ex-Barista — Here Are 13 Changes I Wish The Chain Would Make

I have mixed feelings about Starbucks. On the one hand, I grew up with it here in the Seattle area, doing homework at my local location as early 2000s indie music played overhead and I munched on long-gone goodies. My mom was a Starbucks barista and would regularly bring home CDs, fresh espresso beans, and festive treats that she used her partner discount on. As an adult, I'd be a Starbucks barista too, and it's where my partner and I ordered provisions for our first date. Yet, despite this decades-long attachment to the business, I feel pretty salty about some of the changes the chain has made over the years (and the ones they've yet to implement).

What used to be a Third Place beset with plenty of comfortable seating, cozy nooks, loads of food options, and rainy day-friendly music playing low enough to have in-depth conversations is now, widely, a minimalistic drive-thru that's embracing fast food practices. Gone are the days of the warm colors, maximalist decor, and walk-in model — at least, that's the case for most locations. And customers who are deeply nostalgic for a gathering space and more authentic experiences are noticing (even Gen Zers who, unlike us millennials, largely weren't even sentient beings when that was the norm).

Between the pared-down look, stripped-down menu, and more meager rewards program, Starbucks' evolution isn't something I'm a fan of. And there are changes I wish the chain would make that haven't ever been on the table. So, here's what I wish Starbucks would do (and stop doing) going forward.