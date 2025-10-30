The 16 All-Time Best Ways To Customize Your Starbucks Order

Possibly one of the most under-appreciated drink modifications deals with the type of milk you choose for your drink. Many Starbucks customers will simply assume that their drink is nearly unchanged based on the milk, and others only swap out the milk if it's a dietary need. However, the type of milk you choose for your drink can completely change the flavor and texture. Possibly the biggest example of this transformation comes from the vanilla sweet cream swap. If you've had cold foam on top of your drinks in the past, there's a good chance you've had vanilla sweet cream as part of your drink, but for this modification, I recommend changing the actual milk of your drink to vanilla sweet cream, instead of simply using it for the cold foam.

One of the best ways to make this swap shine is by utilizing it with your favorite warm drink. During the winter months, I find it to be especially lovely with secret menu holiday drinks. It definitely makes for a sweeter drink, but it is richer, too. The drink becomes smoother, feels softer, and has a decadence to it, something akin to a holiday-time dessert. While hot drinks get a huge upgrade with the swap; it's also a change you can make to your cold drinks. This can be especially handy if you just want your drink to be a little bit sweeter without adding a whole lot more syrup to it.