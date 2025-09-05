8 Starbucks Secret Menu Drinks That Are Festive For Fall

When it comes to coziness, there's perhaps no better season than fall. To celebrate all those vibes, I've created a drink I like to call the Cozy Latte. This sweet drink starts with the ultimate comfy drink: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Of course, you won't be able to walk up to a Starbucks counter and ask for this fall delight. Instead, order it over the app ahead of time. Once you pull up a Pumpkin Spice Latte on your app, replace half of the pumpkin spice sauce pumps with white chocolate mocha. Then, swap out milk with vanilla sweet cream, and swap the signature espresso with blonde roast espresso. No matter the size you choose, you'll be able to make these changes. If you want it a little spicier, replace fewer of the pumpkin spice sauce pumps with white chocolate mocha.

When I went to pick up this drink from the counter, I realized the barista had made an iced version instead of a warm one. They offered the drink to me, which I tried while they had it remade. I'll admit that I typically go for iced coffee, but this cozy latte works especially well warm. Truly, it's the perfect pairing for a warm blanket and a cozy hobby.