Our Favorite Caffeine-Free Starbucks Drink Can Be Ordered Out Of Season

We wait all year for Starbucks' delectable seasonal beverages, like its autumn themed treats the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. But what if you could order one of your favorites year-round? The season doesn't have to be spot-on for one of these themed beverages to taste delicious — as evidenced by 2023's PSL coming out in August, when temperatures were still scorching hot in many parts of the country. And luckily, you can order our favorite Starbucks caffeine-free drink — the Caramel Apple Spice — any month of the year.

If you order it through the app or website, you'll find it listed under the milk and juice category next to its sibling, the Steamed Apple Juice. In the past, it's been called into question whether the Caramel Apple Spice was really available year-round, since the cinnamon dolce syrup it contains was only a seasonal offering at one point. However, thanks to recent Starbucks signature drinks like the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew, you can currently find this syrup during any month. The only one you won't be able to find is the sugar-free version of this sweetener, which was discontinued.