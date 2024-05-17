Our Favorite Caffeine-Free Starbucks Drink Can Be Ordered Out Of Season
We wait all year for Starbucks' delectable seasonal beverages, like its autumn themed treats the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. But what if you could order one of your favorites year-round? The season doesn't have to be spot-on for one of these themed beverages to taste delicious — as evidenced by 2023's PSL coming out in August, when temperatures were still scorching hot in many parts of the country. And luckily, you can order our favorite Starbucks caffeine-free drink — the Caramel Apple Spice — any month of the year.
If you order it through the app or website, you'll find it listed under the milk and juice category next to its sibling, the Steamed Apple Juice. In the past, it's been called into question whether the Caramel Apple Spice was really available year-round, since the cinnamon dolce syrup it contains was only a seasonal offering at one point. However, thanks to recent Starbucks signature drinks like the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew, you can currently find this syrup during any month. The only one you won't be able to find is the sugar-free version of this sweetener, which was discontinued.
How to customize your Caramel Apple Spice
Along with the luxury of ordering the Caramel Apple Spice year-round, you can also use some of the best hacks to upgrade it into a beverage that suits your taste buds. The base drink is made of steamed apple juice and cinnamon dolce syrup (as mentioned), topped with a caramel drizzle and whipped cream — but there's no rule saying you have to stick to this recipe. Swap out the syrup with a brown sugar, caramel, or cinnamon caramel version, or add in a few pumps of dark caramel sauce for a slight twist in flavor.
If you want to turn your cup into a drink reminiscent of chocolate-dipped apple slices, you can also try a little mocha sauce or mocha drizzle. And to get into the autumn spirit even when it's a sweltering 90 degrees Fahrenheit out, try incorporating a few pumps of chai. While it's not an option on the app or website, ask your barista in-person for cinnamon powder, cinnamon dolce sprinkles, caramel crunch topping, or a cup lined with caramel sauce. You may be praying for fall as you huddle next to your air conditioner, but you can still enjoy a taste of it with a Caramel Apple Spice year-round.