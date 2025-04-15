11 Add-Ins For An Even Better Starbucks Hot Chocolate

Starbucks hot chocolate is quite a bit different from the hot chocolate you get from powdered mix. Rather than having a smooth milk chocolate flavor, Starbucks uses mocha. As a result, the hot chocolate has much more of a dark chocolate flavor to it. Those who enjoy very dark chocolate will find the Starbucks beverage to be decadent and enjoyable, but those who prefer something closer to milk chocolate may think it tastes far too bitter. In these instances, we recommend adding white chocolate mocha to upgrade your hot chocolate.

Like the mocha sauce already in hot chocolate, white chocolate mocha is a thick and creamy sauce. It can dramatically change the consistency of a drink if too heavy-handed, so we recommend proceeding with some caution. There are two easy ways to add white chocolate mocha to your hot chocolate. The first is substituting half your pumps of regular mocha for white chocolate mocha. Alternatively, you could replace all of the mocha pumps for white chocolate mocha. If you choose to go halfway, you'll have something called a tuxedo hot chocolate, a fun secret menu name given to a hot chocolate that uses both dark and white chocolate. When you replace the mocha completely, your hot chocolate will have a much sweeter flavor. So, we find that if you're fully replacing the white mocha, it might be beneficial to do one fewer pump.