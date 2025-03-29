5 Ways To Use Starbucks' Spring Cherry Crunch Drink Topping

Upon the announcement of its new spring menu and the return of its beloved iced lavender drinks, Starbucks also introduced a brand new crunchy drinking topping: the cherry crunch. Featured in its seasonal, cherry chai — which is made from a chai latte base and topped with a cherry infused cold foam and, finally, topped with the aforementioned cherry crunch topping — the drink gets a splash of color along with an added bit of texture. But that's far from the only way it can be used.

At Starbucks, anything can be customized; it's all a part of the craze. Beginning with an already wide range of delicious menu options, customers can choose from their choice of milk alternatives, including almond, soy, oat, or coconut milk, and a wide variety of flavored sauces and syrups as well as toppings. In some cases, like the cherry cream cold foam featured in the spring cherry chai drink, the toppings themselves can be customized or even substituted for something else.

Not only do you have the option to top your drink off with regular or oat cold foam, but you can also infuse that cold foam with virtually any other flavor on the menu. You can also opt for adding crunchy toppings like Starbucks' new cherry crunch to other menu drinks — here are our five suggestions.